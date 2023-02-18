John Coleman keeping feet on ground after Accrington climb out of bottom four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Coleman keeping feet on ground after Accrington climb out of bottom four

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:07 pm
Accrington manager John Coleman knows there is a long way to go in relegation battle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Accrington manager John Coleman knows there is a long way to go in relegation battle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager John Coleman refused to get carried away after Accrington moved out of the relegation places with a 1-0 win over in-form Shrewsbury.

On-loan Brentford striker Aaron Pressley stroked home the winning goal in the 13th minute, getting on the end of Rosaire Longelo’s cross.

Former Shrew Shaun Whalley struck a post with a header for Stanley after 32 minutes while the visitors dominated the chances after the break, Rekeil Pyke hitting the crossbar.

Coleman, whose side chalked up their first win in six league games, said: “I think I aged seven years in seven minutes of added time but we stood firm.

“I would have liked to attack more but you can tell the nerves in the players, you can tell what it means to them.

“We could have passed the ball better but you have to give Shrewsbury credit, they threw everyone forward and, at the end, they were playing with seven forwards and we got pinned in for periods.

“Lukas (Jensen) made a couple of great saves which you need to win games. That’s sometimes the difference and you need a bit of luck along the way.

“I am pleased the players got the rewards for their efforts but it’s one swallow and we can’t get carried away.

“There is no point getting a win if you are just going to go on another run of losses. You have to keep your pedal to the metal and try and eek out results and try and get another 20-odd points that we need.

“There were some big performances, the inexperience of Baba Fernandes and Mo Sangare playing centre halves, they put a shift in and I am pleased for them to get a clean sheet.”

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill watched key incidents from the match back after the game and was frustrated by decisions.

He said: “I have just seen something which could be a retrospective red card, it’s up to the authorities and something else went on at the end.

“They were also taking their time over everything but the referee only said six minutes of added time despite the fourth official saying seven.

“It made it difficult to get any tempo into the game.

“We gave a sloppy goal away at the start of the game but there was nothing in the first half.

“They did not look like scoring, they did not get into our half in the second half and that’s what is disappointing.

“We had enough chances to win the game but you have to tuck them away. We got into enough goalscoring opportunities but we did not take them.

“Before the game we knew if we scored one goal we would not get beaten and if we scored two we would win but it didn’t work out that way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Accrington manager John Coleman knows there is a long way to go in relegation battle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service

Editor's Picks

Most Commented