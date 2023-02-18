Torquay boost survival bid with win over Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torquay improved their Vanarama National League survival prospects with a 2-1 defeat of high-flying Barnet.

Aaron Jarvis gave the strugglers the lead in the 18th minute, receiving the ball from Kieron Evans and beating goalkeeper Laurie Walker with a low shot.

Midfielder Evans was also the creator for the hosts’ second goal two minutes into the second half, crossing for Tope Fadahunsi to score.

The Bees pulled a goal back with 12 minutes remaining through Ryan De Havilland’s impressive free-kick.

However, Gary Johnson’s men held on for a victory which moves them to within a point of safety, while Barnet remain fifth.