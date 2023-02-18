Nigel Pearson pleased with Bristol City’s last-gasp draw at Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Pearson pleased with Bristol City’s last-gasp draw at Sunderland

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:15 pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (Adam Davy/PA)
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (Adam Davy/PA)

Nigel Pearson celebrated his 100th game in charge of Bristol City by watching his side score a penalty that was finally awarded to them to earn a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

The Robins boss has often vented his frustration at the fact that his side have not had a spot-kick from officials since November 2021, a run stretching 67 games.

City made the most of the one referee Gavin Ward handed them for Trai Hume’s foul on Jay Da Silva in the third minute of added time.

Nahki Wells composed himself and fired low inside Anthony Patterson’s bottom right corner to cancel out Jack Clarke’s brilliant 59th-minute opener that had Sunderland on course for fourth spot.

But Pearson was not completely satisfied with the officials because of a couple of other incidents, including one when defender Rob Atkinson had to be stretchered down the tunnel as he lay just off the pitch following a collision with Amad Diallo.

Pearson said: “I was a bit nervous at the end. Nahki was nice and calm. It is a little bit ironic that it would be a penalty that got us something today. The officiating again was irritating for both sides.

“We felt we would have got a penalty when Sam Bell was pushed. The important thing is our players got reward for what was another positive performance which showed the character as players.

“There was a resilience there today which I was really pleased to see from them.

“I wasn’t happy with how Rob was treated off the pitch. He was in pain, quite a serious injury. We have to wait for a scan. For the officials to be happy with players to be trampling on them on the side, is a disgrace. Really poor. We had to move him safely (possible ACL).

“But the important thing is we got something out of the game which gave us reward for another positive performance, the fans have had another difficult journey up here in yesterday’s weather. Football wins today.”

Bristol City, unbeaten in 11 now, had looked dangerous and created chances, with Patterson making a strong first-half save when he pushed Anis Mehmeti’s strike against the post.

But once Clarke had controlled Edouard Michut’s pass, cut inside and fired powerfully into Max O’Leary’s top left corner just before the hour, Sunderland looked like they would go on to win. Wells’ penalty changed that.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray said: “When Jack hit that one I thought we would get over the line, but a penalty is a penalty. We have to put that point in the bag and move on.

“We played against a decent team. A young, athletic and mobile team and this is their 11th game unbeaten so we knew it would be tough. Overall, on the balance of chances, they had spells, but generally we controlled it.

“It looks as if we had the opportunities that could have led to a second goal and I thought we were going to. It didn’t come and ultimately we suffered to a sucker punch at the end. They dug in and credit to them, good luck to them.

“What Nigel has done with this young team, he has given them belief and confidence. His bench was full of experienced players. He rotated his team to do that. They were energetic. I liked watching them today.

“It was an entertaining game. It would have been more entertaining if it had stayed 1-0!”

