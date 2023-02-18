Darren Moore happy with Sheffield Wednesday’s response against MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore happy with Sheffield Wednesday’s response against MK Dons

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:23 pm
Darren Moore was happy with how Sheffield Wednesday responded to twice going behind against MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA)
Darren Moore was happy with how Sheffield Wednesday responded to twice going behind against MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was pleased with the way his side recovered to beat MK Dons 5-2 after twice going behind.

Michael Smith scored twice with Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and George Byers also on target while Jonathan Leko and Mohamed Eisa scored for the visitors.

Moore said: “What was pleasing was to get back in it and then staying on top. We had a lapse of concentration.

“It was a big performance and a squad performance. The fans stayed right behind us, too.

“It was a tricky game that we came through and got the three points.

“There were certain players not getting in the rhythm. I said at half-time, ‘I know we’re better than this’. And we showed more intent, second half.

“If I had one good moment in the game, it was to see him (Lee Gregory) score. I kind of exhaled and said, ‘Right, that’s him back on track’. He’s been getting chances and things have just not been running for him. For him to get a tap-in like that was pleasing for him. The main thing for him is to score.”

On his side’s promotion chances, Moore said: “It will ebb and flow. We just need to stay consistent with our work and hopefully top of the league now. There’s lots and lots of work and it’s back to the drawing board on Monday.”

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson was critical of his side’s failure to cope with Wednesday’s attacking strength.

He said: “It’s not acceptable. You can’t crumble that easily. On Tuesday, we did it at set-plays, but I thought we defended set-plays really, really well today. We knew they’d be a threat from them with the size of the team. This time we’ve conceded goals in open play.

“We need to be better, more resolute and harder to score against. We had a plan – we wanted to set our shape up where we could transition, and we got our goals from those transition moments. We just couldn’t sustain that.

“Elements of me think it’s a harsh scoreline, mainly because I think the third goal was a push and a foul. It was clearly a foul and if we’d have done that in the opposite end, I think they’d have got the foul. That kind of switched the momentum of the game. That was a key, key moment for us.

“I think disappointment kicked in and we felt a little bit sorry for ourselves. We need to have a better mindset. We’re just too easy to score against at the minute.

“We knew that, on transitions, if we stayed in the game, we could hurt them, but we didn’t stay in the game long enough.”

