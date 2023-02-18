Vincent Kompany on battling win: If that’s what game demands, that’s what we do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany on battling win: If that’s what game demands, that’s what we do

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:29 pm
Vincent Kompany (right) was pleased with a hard-fought win (Nigel French/PA)
Vincent Kompany (right) was pleased with a hard-fought win (Nigel French/PA)

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany relished the battle his side had to go through to take a step closer to the Sky Bet Championship title when winning 1-0 at play-off chasing Luton.

It had looked like the Clarets’ long run of scoring in consecutive games was going to be halted at 28 before referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a penalty for handball against Gabe Osho with 12 minutes left.

Ashley Barnes converted the spot-kick, and Kompany said: “It wasn’t going to be any other way and it was a good performance in that fashion.

“It was something we looked forward to as well. I don’t mind those types of games as I think those wins are massive.

“My image will probably be connected to the other side of the game a bit more, but if you knew me as a person you would know that I take a lot of pride in these wins, a lot of pleasure as well.

“If that’s what the game demands then that’s what we do.

“We’ve been at different grounds, we’ve played against physical sides all season, but this one is definitely extreme.

“It gives them a very clear identity and gives them something that can help them over-achieve and teams have felt the full force of it all season, so it’s a very special place to come and play.

“If you look at this game, it was demanding.

“After every long ball there’s a challenge, after every challenge there’s a second ball and another challenge.

“The pitch is tight, the quality of pitch – they won’t mind me saying – is not the same as some of the other grounds we’ve played at and this game demands a lot of focus and some nous and experience and in that sense it was a very, very good game.”

It was Luton who had the better first-half chances, although mainly from range, with Elijah Adebayo and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu denied by visiting goalkeeper Aro Muric.

Johann Gudmondsson’s free-kick forced Town stopper Ethan Horvath into a good save, before Adebayo spurned the Hatters’ best chance, skying his close-range attempt.

After the break, Luton defended doggedly before finally being breached by the late penalty, as boss Rob Edwards said: “I’m so proud of the lads.

“After getting back about 4am on Thursday after a tough night at Preston, a quick turnaround and then going up against comfortably the best team in the league and putting on a performance like that, I’m so proud of the lads.

“It was a pen, I think we can deal with the initial free-kick better, but we learn from it and we’re human beings.

“There’s going to be one or two mistakes, there were very few out there today, the lads gave everything, ran so hard, fought so hard.

“We’re never going to turn up here today and give Burnley the game they want, they’re too good for that.

“They’re too good for us to sit off and say ‘go on, you have the ball’.

“We’ve got to go after them, we’ve got to make it difficult, we’ve got to make it really, really hard, we’ve got to suffocate them and I thought the lads were unbelievable with their energy.

“That’s why Burnley have scored so many late goals this season.

“I know it was a later one today but they do grind teams down.

“We didn’t allow them to do that, we asked the boys, they’ve got to give everything, they did it.

“We had some quality as well. I know it was a game of few chances, but the one big chance we had was a great bit of play.

“It wouldn’t happen often to them and I’m giving them lots of credit as I’ve got massive amounts of respect for them, but they had a free-kick and a penalty as their shots on target.

“So we limited a really top team to very few chances and we could have done better in the one big moment we had.”

