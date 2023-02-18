Swindon’s spirit cheers Jody Morris as he gets his first win as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Swindon’s spirit cheers Jody Morris as he gets his first win as manager

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:29 pm
Jody Morris liked what he saw from Swindon (PA)
Jody Morris liked what he saw from Swindon (PA)

Jody Morris praised Swindon’s spirit as they came from behind to beat Salford 2-1 and give him his first win as Robins’ boss.

The former Chelsea coach ended his three-match losing streak as Swindon secured their first victory of the year in Sky Bet League Two.

Ryan Watson secured the hosts a dream start when he opened the scoring with less than four minutes on the clock.

But the visiting Robins responded positively and levelled through Jacob Wakeling’s acrobatic effort.

Matt Smith twice struck the woodwork in quick succession as Salford tried to reclaim the lead but Swindon won it when Elliot Watt inadvertently converted a Ronan Darcy cutback into his own net.

Morris said: “I’m pleased for the players and for the fans who again came out in their numbers.

“I would have liked to have given them a little bit more from a performance aspect but I’m pleased with how we took responsibility in defensive areas.

“It’s really pleasing to get the win. The players dug in and we dealt with it a lot better in both boxes.

“Their spirit was really pleasing. Everyone was digging in deep and even the subs were shouting on from the bench to help their team-mates.

“The group looked together and you can see that at the end of a win where you’ve had to dig deep at a tough place to come.

“There’s still so many things to work on where we need to improve, but we’ve not had any luck in the first three games, so we’ll take a bit of good fortune.”

Meanwhile, Salford’s wastefulness proved costly as they suffered a first defeat at Moor Lane in eight games dating back to November.

Boss Neil Wood said: “It’s really frustrating, we were the better team and to face one shot on target and come away with a defeat is deflating.

“This is an ambitious group, so naturally they’re down and we’ll have to get the spirits back up now.

“We’re getting punished for the one mistake we make. It feels like we’ve not quite got that cutting edge when they do it, so it’s frustrating.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster all season; it’s difficult to get consistency and I don’t think any team has.

“We’ve just got to put mini-runs together now; we don’t get too high or too low after a result.

“I’m learning all the time and it’s been important for me to adapt. We’ve been through a sticky patch and there’s been lessons all the way.

“I’ve been enjoying every minute of it so far, it’s just frustrating on days like today where you feel like you should get more out of the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented