Liam Fox has ‘no doubt’ he is right man to turn things around at Dundee United

Liam Fox insists he is still the right man to take Dundee United forward despite the cinch Premiership’s bottom club slipping to a fifth successive defeat.

Stevie May was St Johnstone’s hero at Tannadice, scoring either side of a Dylan Levitt goal to secure a victory that moved them 10 points clear of the Tangerines in the table.

The home supporters did not hide their displeasure during the game, calling for director Tony Asghar and Fox to go, with American owner Mark Ogren watching from the stand.

However, head coach Fox believes he can still turn things around.

“Any manager’s position at any club comes under scrutiny when you’re on the kind of run we’re on,” Fox said. “So I accept that, there’s no issue there for me because everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“I still feel I am the man to get the club where we need to get to, I have no doubt in my mind about that.

“We are frustrated, we’re disappointed and we’re angry. We are still bottom of the table. I’m not hiding from that.

“We need to take it on the chin, keep working and I believe the harder you work the more breaks you will get.

“I thought the players were brave, took the ball well and passed it well. But we are disappointed with the way the game finished.”

A bad day for United was made worse when goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was injured as May scored his second, with Fox adding: “He’s potentially dislocated his shoulder, that’s what the medical staff are saying.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hailed the never-say-die attitude of goal-hero May following his matchwinning double.

Davidson said: “It was a huge game for us. It was so important for both teams today.

“I thought Dundee United started the game really well but once it settled down we came back into it.

“Both teams went and tried to win the game.

“We are fortunate that we have a guy like Stevie May in the team who never gives up. He has a never-say-die attitude and he manages straightaway to score the second goal at a really crucial time.

“I’m delighted with how he got it and I thought we just deserved it. I thought he was superb all game and chased everything down, worked really hard.

“It was one of those games where we were just delighted to get three points.”