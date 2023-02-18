Derby’s older players are a testament to the football club – Paul Warne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derby’s older players are a testament to the football club – Paul Warne

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:45 pm
Derby’s veteran players are leading the charge (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby's veteran players are leading the charge (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby head coach Paul Warne revealed how experience is driving the club’s bid to bounce back to the Championship.

Warne paid tribute to senior pros like Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick after a 2-0 win over Charlton reinforced their position in the top six of League One.

The Addicks had been bidding for a fourth consecutive away league win but they fell behind in the ninth minute when Hourihane’s shot was handled by Michael Hector and McGoldrick coolly dispatched the spot kick.

Hourihane’s free-kick was then headed in by Eiran Cashin in the second half and Warne was quick to appreciate the impact his experienced players are having on the campaign.

He said: “People like Korey Smith, Conor Hourihane, Didzy, (McGoldrick), Fos (Craig Forsyth), these older players are a testament to the football club. The way they look after themselves and play week in week out for us has been outstanding.

“That’s what senior players bring, not only on the pitch but off the pitch, at the training ground and chats in the cafeteria.

“The senior pros are like parents really and if you have experience around you it’s like having managers and coaches on the pitch for you. We are blessed we have amazing senior pros here.”

On the game he said: “I thought we were pretty comprehensive, it was a very good display but until you get the second goal you don’t feel comfortable.

“But I’m really pleased, a very good afternoon. I thought our press was really good, there was a lot of energy and we suffocated their play.

“My only criticism is in the final third we let them off the hook a few times.”

Charlton manager Dean Holden said: “When you come to a team like this which is flying high and has been on an incredible run for the last few months to concede a goal after 10 minutes is obviously going to be difficult.

“To be honest I thought we were the better team in the second half, most of the game was played in their half of the pitch, but they go and score around the 70-minute mark which was a real sucker punch for us.

“Generally I don’t think there was a lot in the game between both boxes, I just think it was frightening how many basic errors we made in terms of unopposed giveaways in promising areas which is not like us.”

