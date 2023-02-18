Hartlepool boss Keith Curle hails ‘fantastic’ fans after stunning comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hartlepool boss Keith Curle hails ‘fantastic’ fans after stunning comeback

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:45 pm
Keith Curle praised Hartlepool’s travelling support (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle praised Hartlepool's travelling support (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keith Curle hailed Hartlepool’s travelling fans after his side snatched a point at the death in a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Dan Kemp’s second goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatched a thrilling point for Curle’s strugglers after Ali Al Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi had given the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Hartlepool sit 22nd in Sky Bet League Two, though Curle was thrilled his side could give supporters something to cheer late on.

He said: “It’s fantastic – and the noise and the celebration at the end!

“I want to thank each and every one of them because they are valued, not only by myself, but by the staff, the football club, the owners and all stakeholders at the football club.

“They know what this football club and our results mean to the supporters. You get 500 people coming here and it’s not an easy place to come to.

“So it’s respected, the effort, the commitment was put in by the supporters because they know we need them.

“Physically I thought we got aggressive after the ball and that’s why we’ve not won that. If you win those balls you’ll find you have a better chance of winning it.”

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was left ruing the late equaliser, believing his side spurned a good chance to take three points.

“I’m disappointed because I thought on the balance of the game we had done more than enough to win it and conceding so late makes it even worse,” he said.

“We wanted to win today, we felt it was a good opportunity and to only get the point…I think the way we played for most of the game probably warranted more. It’s disappointing not to get all three.

“It’s the worst moment in football when you concede that late, so it’s just a disappointment. When you’ve only got that one-goal lead you leave yourself open to that, and I thought for the amount that we created today and the opportunities that we had, we should have had more to show for it.

“We did score two, just today it wasn’t enough. Obviously we haven’t been scoring a lot of goals and we haven’t been conceding, so the irony is today we’ve created a lot, scored two good goals, but we left the back door open.

“Their first goal is obviously a great strike, you have to take your hat off to the boy for that one, but as a team obviously we’re disappointed with that one at the end.”

