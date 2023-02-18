Ryan Lowe rues slow start as Preston earn point at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Lowe rues slow start as Preston earn point at Hull

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:45 pm
Ryan Lowe was satisfied with a hard-earned point but admitted ‘you can’t start games like we did’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryan Lowe was satisfied with a hard-earned point but admitted 'you can't start games like we did' (Joe Giddens/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe admitted his side need to start faster after a goalless draw at Hull.

North End saw their frustrating winless run stretch to four games, while Hull made it six home games on the spin without defeat.

Lowe admitted: “I thought a point was fair. We nearly nicked it, but you can’t start games like we did in the first half.

“We had opportunities to win it but it’s a good point in the grand scheme of things, away from home, to build on the point in midweek (against Luton) with 10 men.

“Second half was more like a Championship game and it was two teams who were trying to get three points.

“First half was nowhere near the levels from both teams and the second half was much better.

“We could have given ourselves a few more opportunities to score in the first half. We gave ourselves a better chance to get the points in the second half.

“We will have a good week and look forward to the game against Wigan at Deepdale next weekend. It’s a bit of a local derby and the fans will be behind us. We’re looking forward to that.”

Hull squandered a number of chances to secure a welcome three points and were greeted with some boos from the crowd, but in the end Liam Rosenior’s side settled for a share of the spoils after their midweek defeat to Norwich.

He said: “I’m delighted because what I asked from the players was a positive reaction to what was, from a performance point of view, the first time and the only time since I’ve been at the club that we weren’t at the right level.

“Today we were and that’s really pleasing.

“I know it’s frustrating and we want to win games of football but you only win when you have a consistent level of performance.

“Some of our build-up from the back they couldn’t live with and on another day I think we win the game and we’re out of sight by half-time.

“I was surprised by the booing. We’ve got fans who pay their money, who come to watch games.

“I’ve spoken about how important togetherness is here and I’m surprised, I’ll be honest.

“I told everyone after the Norwich game we weren’t good enough, but we responded and today we were.

“We weren’t clinical in the first half. We were so much in the ascendency. We could have been 3-0 up and that’s the frustration.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have that final moment and that’s frustrating because we had 80 or 90 per cent of our game today.”

