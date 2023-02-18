Gareth Ainsworth hails set-piece guru Richard Dobson after Wycombe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Ainsworth hails set-piece guru Richard Dobson after Wycombe win

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:47 pm
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth (John Walton/PA)
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth (John Walton/PA)

Gareth Ainsworth hailed set-piece guru Richard Dobson for Lewis Wing’s expertly-taken winner as Wycombe beat play-off rivals Bolton 1-0 at Adams Park.

Wing’s sweet strike deep into first-half stoppage time came directly from a shrewd corner routine with the midfielder playing a one-two with Garath McCleary before rifling it past James Trafford at his near post.

It was the first goal the visitors had conceded for six hours and, while Ian Evatt’s side put the Chairboys under considerable pressure late on, they failed to breach Max Stryjek’s goal.

The result made it five wins on the spin for Ainsworth and his men, and the Wycombe boss was full of praise for assistant manager Dobson – whose routines have proved successful in the last eight days.

Ainsworth said: “The goal, I’ve got to credit Richard Dobson – he does the attacking set-pieces and that’s two in two at home now.

“He saw one at Derby and he’s seen one at Bolton and he’s great. He studies them hard and he finds these little weaknesses.

“It’s a top corner from Lewis Wing and it’s a hell of a strike. He’s one of the few players in the division that could do that.”

Wycombe are now three points off Barnsley in sixth in Sky Bet League One, and Ainsworth was keen to stress there is plenty of work to be done if they are to reach the play-offs for the second year running.

“We’re not going to get too high,” said Ainsworth. “We keep winning and we can’t keep getting any closer to the play-offs.

“But we’ll keep pushing and keeping these big boys on their toes and hopefully we can get one of those spots.”

Bolton boss Evatt felt his side fell into the trap of getting settled into a style of play that suited their hosts.

“If ever there was a stereotypical ‘Being Wycombed’ [game], well we’ve been Wycombed today,” said Evatt.

“It’s a set-play and then in the second half we can’t get any head of steam because there’s so much disruption in the game. That’s their way and credit to them, they’ve won the game.

“We started very bright and had the better of the early chances. We just didn’t manage the conditions well enough for the last 20 minutes of the first half.

“We just lacked a little bit of bravery and belief with the ball, and ended up playing their way and fighting their fight which just isn’t us.”

