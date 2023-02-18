Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals trio are ‘big doubts’ for cup final clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals trio are ‘big doubts’ for cup final clash

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:47 pm
Rangers boss Michael Beale revealed a trio of cup final injury doubts after the 3-0 win at Livingston (Robert Perry/PA Images).
Rangers boss Michael Beale revealed a trio of cup final injury doubts after the 3-0 win at Livingston (Robert Perry/PA Images).

Michael Beale revealed Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are “big doubts” for Rangers ViaPlay Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park next Sunday.

The midfield trio missed the 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena which kept the Gers nine points behind leaders Celtic.

Skipper James Tavernier grabbed a double, one from the spot, before substitute Kemar Roofe added a third as the home side ended the game with 10 men after midfielder Stephane Omeonga was sent off by referee David Dickinson in the 77th minute  for a second yellow card offence.

As he turned his attention towards the Old Firm showdown, Beale, who has won 13 and drawn one since taking over as Gers boss, said: “They are big doubts because they were not available today.

“Malik has a problem with his hamstring, Jacko has a problem with his calf and John with his ankle.

“I’m optimistic they will return to training at the back end of the week, with maybe Scott Arfield, but it will be touch and go.

“What you saw today might be what we have and I was delighted with what we got today from the players.

“I have had to take a few deep breaths when other players have gone down injured this week.

“But you have to trust your next group of players. Everything I needed to see today I saw.

“We will now wrap the boys up as we have a full week to prepare for the cup final.”

Beale was happy to give 16-year-old Bailey Rice a late debut after he returned from international duty with Scotland under-17s.

He said: “He is only 16 and not often a young boy plays for Scotland  in Spain on the Friday afternoon and then comes back to make his debut for Rangers on the Saturday. What a weekend for that young man.

“It is a pleasing moment for everyone who has worked with him and his family.”

Beale stated it was “clear penalty” when James Penrice grabbed the shirt of  Alfredo Morelos but Livingston boss David Martindale was not convinced and neither was he enamoured with referee Dickinson’s decision to give Omeonga a second yellow for his challenge on Roofe just outside the box, from which Tavernier scored with a terrific free-kick.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a penalty, I think it’s very soft.

“I’m going to concede he had his jersey but I don’t think he pulled it.  I don’t think there was any force in it. The momentum of Morelos’ body shape didn’t change.

“I think it was very harsh. There would have been 20 plus penalties being given for someone holding the opposition player’s shirt

“It happens to Joel Nouble every day of the week, all over the park, and we don’t seem to get free-kicks or penalties.

“I don’t think there’s a lot in it. I can see why the referee has to go to look at the monitor but  there has to be some argument about the momentum of the force that’s used to pull the shirt. It’s debatable.”

On Omeonga’s dismissal, he said: “It’s a fantastic free-kick. But Roofe’s contact is on Stephane originally.

“I don’t think it’s a yellow card even if Steph  made the first contact which I don’t think he did. I think it’s a soft yellow card.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented