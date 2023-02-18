Matt Gray thrilled with Sutton form after beating Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Gray thrilled with Sutton form after beating Doncaster

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:49 pm
Sutton boss Matt Gray was pleased with a “perfect week” after a 2-0 victory over Doncaster (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Sutton boss Matt Gray was pleased with a “perfect week” after a 2-0 victory over Doncaster.

Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye did the damage at Gander Green Lane as the U’s made it back-to-back home victories following a draw at Hartlepool last Saturday.

The hosts ended Rovers’ run of three straight wins without conceding as they kept the pressure on the League Two play-off contenders with their latest points haul.

Gray beamed: “It’s the perfect week for us. We’ve picked up seven points from three games and we’re really pleased with that.

“If you’d have told us we’d have gone unbeaten on this run before last Saturday then we’d have taken that.

“We’re really pleased with keeping a clean sheet. We did what we needed to do in the second half to win the game.

“I said this to the players, and I say this to them often, that I thought it got it wrong.

“We didn’t look up for it in the first 20 minutes and for the first half really.

“It was very end-to-end and it was too open for my liking in the first half.

“We weren’t compact enough off the ball so I couldn’t wait for half-time and managed to influence what I wanted to change.

“To see the game out 2-0 is a great win for us.”

Rovers went into the game in great form but they were thwarted by some good Jack Rose saves as their decent run came to an abrupt halt.

Manager Danny Schofield moaned at the officials after a penalty shout went begging.

“I think the lads put in a really good effort and I can’t blame them for that,” reflected Schofield.

“We came here full of confidence. Unfortunately we didn’t get a result.

“I think we had a penalty first half. I spoke to the fourth official and he said the lad should have gone down.

“If he’s saying that to me then he’s telling my player to dive and I have a very honest player. That tells me it’s a penalty.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game and we wanted to be on the front foot.

“Ultimately, moments in both boxes cost us. I don’t think we were clinical enough in their box to finish the action.

“I know Tommy Rowe slipped and that happens in football.”

