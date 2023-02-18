Pete Wild delighted as Barrow get reward for hard work at Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pete Wild delighted as Barrow get reward for hard work at Bradford

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:55 pm
Pete Wild’s side got back to winning ways (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild’s side got back to winning ways (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pete Wild declared his pride in Barrow after they ended a six-match winless run by beating Bradford at Valley Parade.

Josh Kay scored the only goal to clinch a memorable double over Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who had been looking for a third successive win.

Barrow manager Wild said: “We’ve worked tirelessly over the last two days in making sure our shape looks right.

“I thought we turned the corner in the second half at Doncaster on Tuesday night. We played with loads of energy and I knew we were on the turn.

“To come here and put in such a composed, structured performance, I’m over the moon.

“You look at away performances, you’ve got to slow it down then speed it up, you’ve got to play the game a little bit.

“They’ve had 78 per cent possession and no shots on target. That’s full credit to every one of them out there.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster on the side of the pitch and with a 17,000 crowd it’s even more difficult to influence the match. But I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved.

“It’s a huge boost for the club. Football always changes but to put something like that in shows that we haven’t given up.”

Barrow survived Bradford’s fast start to keep the home side at arm’s length – and were rewarded with a goal on 24 minutes.

Kay dispossessed Adam Clayton on halfway, Harrison Neal led the counter-attack and Kay continued his run to finish Ged Garner’s low cross in the box.

Niall Canavan almost doubled Barrow’s lead against his former club early in the second half but failed to make contact from Kay’s knockdown in the six-yard box.

Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts had a shot comfortably saved by Harry Lewis but Bradford were unable to come up with anything on target.

Their closest moment came from a late header from Sam Stubbs that flew over the bar.

Manager Hughes said: “There wasn’t enough intent and drive and purpose in our play at the top end of the pitch.

“You have to have momentum and pace to switch the play and we were a little bit laboured and too slow. That allowed them to get people back behind the ball and it was difficult to break them down.

“They’ve got 11 players back so you’ve got to be creative, bright and able to create overloads in wider areas. We never really did that and were a little bit safe in our play.

“We didn’t ask enough questions in terms of getting the ball out of our feet and taking people on and pushing the ball past them.

“It was very much a missed opportunity today. We’ve had a great week up to this point but it hasn’t happened and that was a disappointment.”

