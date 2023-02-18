Stockport boss Dave Challinor: Stevenage win is as significant as we make it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stockport boss Dave Challinor: Stevenage win is as significant as we make it

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 7:09 pm
Dave Challinor’s side are in an automatic promotion battle (Will Matthews/PA)
Dave Challinor’s side are in an automatic promotion battle (Will Matthews/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor urged his in-form side to keep their run going after they saw off second-placed Stevenage 2-0 in League Two.

Will Collar and substitute Ryan Rydel were on target as County roared to a fourth straight win.

Stockport have moved into the mix for the automatic promotion battle, sitting four points off third and five behind Stevenage.

And Challinor said: “That’s a great win for us, but it’s as significant a win as we make it.

“It’s a win which keeps the momentum going, and it was a massively important one.

“We knew what their plan was. They were quite passive in the first half and we needed to wrestle control.

“We got ourselves in front, and then in the second half it was a different game.

“We knew that if we were good enough and brave enough, we’d have enough to get a result.

“We stood up well to their threat in the second half.

“We weren’t necessarily comfortable, it was marginal, but we managed the game well and got ourselves a huge result.”

There are 15 games left for Stockport and Challinor is ruling nothing out.

He added: “They’re all big games from here on in, starting on Tuesday at Rochdale.

“Knowing the league and the nature of it, you can draw two games and drop out of the play-off positions, but you can win two and get into the top three.

“We won’t get carried away, but it’s a live situation and we just need to keep winning.”

Stevenage’s mini-blip continued. They remain in second place, but this was a fourth league game without a win.

However, Evans saw enough to not be too downbeat.

“I probably agree that we were second best in the first half, but I didn’t see it that way in the second,” said Evans.

“We just didn’t do the basics right at times in that first half, so I changed it a bit at half-time and the subs made a difference.

“We were a lot better after that, and we certainly should have made it 1-1 before they made it 2-0 at the end.

“It’s a tough one for us to take, so let’s just see if we can bounce back now.

“Don’t forget, Stockport are a really good side, with very good support behind them.

“The referee was OK today, so maybe we didn’t get the rub of the green when we needed it.

“We had the chances to make it 1-1, but when you make a mistake like we did at the end, you get punished.”

On his side’s winless run, he added: “Is it a concern? It shouldn’t be.

“You need to break things down into isolation.

“At times this season we’ve got 15 points out of 15, but just lately we have been missing some big, big players.

“Hopefully over the next seven to 10 days we’ll get some of those lads back, but for today we’ll take the pain and move on.

“I’ve learned quite a lot about the players we did have out there today, and I don’t think too many people could have complained if it had finished 1-1.

“They catch us on the break, though, there’s a mistake which they capitalise on, and it ends up 2-0.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented