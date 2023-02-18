Graham Potter accepts loss to Southampton is ‘a step back’ for Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter accepts loss to Southampton is ‘a step back’ for Chelsea

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 7:11 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 7:13 pm
Graham Potter was frustrated by another poor Chelsea Premier league result (PA)
Graham Potter was frustrated by another poor Chelsea Premier league result (PA)

Graham Potter accepted his Chelsea side “took a step back” after they were beaten at home by Southampton but insisted that his management is not the problem.

The Blues went down 1-0 against the Premier League’s bottom side to stretch their winless run in the league to four matches, showing little sign of building on Wednesday’s encouraging Champions League display against Borussia Dortmund.

Potter’s side struggled to create clear chances against Saints as their troubles in front of goal continued, with some supporters booing the team off at the end of an eighth game in 13 in which they had failed to score.

“After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable,” said Potter.

“We’ve had a tough period, we’ve had lots of challenges, integrating young players into the Premier League. Whilst results don’t go your way, it can be tough.

“I’m sure there will be people out there who will think I’m the problem. I don’t think they’re right. I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating. My job is to help the team keeping working through a tough period.

Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
It was a frustrating afternoon at Stamford Bridge for Potter and his team (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The truth is we took a step back in our performance in the first half. The response in the second half was good, but not good enough.

“When we’ve lost 1-0 at home to Southampton, with the greatest respect to them, it isn’t good enough. The first half was as much my responsibility as anybody’s. I thought the performance wasn’t good.

“I thought the second-half performance was better and that we deserved to score. If we score, the game changes around. But 1-0 isn’t good and we’re disappointed with that.”

Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta left the field on a stretcher (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea’s day was compounded by a serious injury to captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the second half, with the defender leaving the pitch on a stretcher with an oxygen mask after being kicked in the head by Sekou Mara.

“He’s in hospital,” said Potter. “He’s conscious, he was speaking to his wife. We are obviously really concerned. He’s in the best place and we’ll keep monitoring him.

“I think he was unconscious. We have to take all the precautions we need to take now. It was worrying. It was a horrible incident.”

Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
It was a satisfying afternoon for Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea were beaten by James Ward-Prowse’s impressive free-kick in stoppage time at the end of the first half as the visitors won for just the second time in the league since October.

It kept them in touching distance of safety in their fight to stay in the top flight as interim boss Ruben Selles, who stepped in to replace Nathan Jones following the sacking of the Welshman last Sunday, won his first match in charge.

“It’s been a very difficult year for us,” said Selles. “I didn’t have time to invent a new system. I identified with the principles that were there before. I don’t need to tell (the players).

“I don’t think too much about (other team’s results). I think about us and how good we can be. If anybody wants to beat this team, they have to be at their best.”

