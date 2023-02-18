Dumbarton’s lead cut to three points after East Fife defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stirling Albion were unable to fully capitalise on Dumbarton’s slip-up at the summit of Scottish League Two but they at least clinched a point on an afternoon of high drama at Galabank.

Annan Athletic took advantage of Blair Currie’s 15th-minute red card for handball to open up a 2-0 lead through Aidan Smith and Tony Wallace, but Kieran Moore and Ross McGeachie pounced in the space of two second-half minutes to grab a share of the spoils.

Dumbarton were toppled 2-0 by East Fife, with Aaron Steele and Alex Ferguson on target either side of the break at Bayview Stadium. Their lead at the top has now been reduced to three points.

Stranraer bought themselves some breathing space in their quest to avoid finishing bottom when Scott Robertson fired them to a 1-0 victory over Elgin.

Nat Wedderburn and Matthew Yates struck after the interval to give Stenhousemuir a 2-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

Bonnyrigg Rose’s clash with Forfar Athletic was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.