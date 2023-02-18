Real Madrid leave it late to beat Osasuna to close gap on Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Real Madrid leave it late to beat Osasuna to close gap on Barcelona

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 10:43 pm
Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Osasuna (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Osasuna (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Real Madrid scored two late goals to win 2-0 at Osasuna and close the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to four points.

Federico Valverde broke the deadlock for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 78th minute and Marco Asensio made sure with a second in time added on.

Barca will be bidding for their seventh straight league win on Sunday when they play Cadiz at home.

Third-placed Real Sociedad lost ground on the top two as they were held 1-1 at home by 10-man Celta Vigo.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Sociedad an early lead and although Celta’s Renato Tapia was sent off for a second yellow-card offence in the 78th minute, Robin Le Normand’s own goal in stoppage time denied the home side victory.

Real Betis stayed fifth after beating Real Valladolid 2-1 at home and Mallorca maintained their top-six challenge with a 4-2 win against Villarreal in Palma.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich were dealt a blow in pursuit of their 11th consecutive title as they lost 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern played for most of the match with 10 men after the early dismissal of France defender Dayot Upamecano and fell behind to Lars Stindl’s effort.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised before the interval, but Gladbach regained control through Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram.

Mathys Tel pulled one back for Bayern in the closing stages, but they could be knocked off top spot on Sunday if second-placed Union Berlin beat bottom club Schalke.

Freiburg maintained their Champions League challenge as goals in either half from Michael Gregoritsch and Lucas Holer secured them a 2-0 win at Bochum.

Leipzig remain a point behind Freiburg in fifth place after winning 3-0 at Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 2-0 at home to stay sixth.

Stuttgart secured their first league win in seven matches, 3-0 at home against Cologne, to climb out of the bottom three.

In Serie A, there were wins for both Inter Milan and AC Milan as the two city rivals made sure they did not fall further behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Napoli moved 18 points clear after winning 2-0 at Sassuolo on Friday night, but the gap was reduced again after Inter beat Udinese 3-1 at home and Milan won 1-0 at Monza.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Udinese’s Sandi Lovric before half-time, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez added further goals for Simone Inzaghi’s side in the second period.

Milan stayed three points behind after Junior Messias scored the only goal against Monza in the first half.

Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini scored a last-minute winner in his side’s 2-1 win at Sampdoria, who remain deep in relegation trouble.

In Ligue 1, bottom club Angers’ winless league run was extended to 16 matches as they lost 2-1 at Strasbourg, while Nice were held 0-0 at home by Reims.

