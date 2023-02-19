Ben Stokes: Harry Brook will be in England side for a long time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes: Harry Brook will be in England side for a long time

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 6:05 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 8:07 am
(Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
(Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

England captain Ben Stokes believes team-mate Harry Brook is already waiting to replace him as the biggest six-hitter in Test cricket, a record he has only owned for 48 hours.

Stokes’ mission to usurp head coach Brendon McCullum at the top of the list has been an amusing sub-plot since the pair were brought together by director of cricket Rob Key last year.

The all-rounder equalled McCullum’s high watermark of 107 in Pakistan before Christmas and went clear at the summit on day three of England’s 267-run win in Mount Maunganui, launching Kiwi seamer Scott Kuggeleijn over fine leg.

The moment brought a round of applause and a broad smile from the man he shunted into second place and Stokes celebrated by hitting another off the very next ball.

New Zealand England Cricket
England’s Harry Brook celebrates making 50 runs against New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

How far he goes is anyone’s guess, but he thinks he is sharing a dressing room with the man who will overtake him.

Yorkshireman Brook has enjoyed a revelatory start to his international career, winning player of he match in each of the last three games and racking up three centuries in his first eight innings.

He has also cleared the ropes 15 times already, averaging three sixes per Test.

“I was blowing that one over the ropes because I didn’t think it was going to go,” Stokes said of his 108th maximum.

“When it went, it was like I picked Brendon up off my shoulder and dropped him. He said ‘well done’ to me and I just said ‘Brooky will probably break it in the next 20 games the way he is going’. I can’t see it being around too long if Harry Brook is in the side, which I imagine he will be for a long time going forward.”

New Zealand England Cricket
The 23-year-old has won player of the match in each of the last three games (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

And the 23-year-old, who averages a staggering 77.87 at a strike-rate of 96.88, is unlikely to back away from the challenge.

A brutally clean ball-striker, he has been empowered by the current regime to swing hard and is currently reaping the rewards of that optimistic outlook.

“I’ve said a few times now, the amount of freedom we have going out to bat is phenomenal,” he said.

“I’ve never felt like that before. I feel like I can go out and do whatever I want. Even if there’s still people on the boundary, I’m still allowed to try to clear them. The amount of freedom is remarkable.

“It’s been fun. I’ve played five games now and enjoyed every single one of them. Obviously I haven’t had a loss yet, which makes it all the better. We’re playing in such a positive style, taking the bowlers on and looking to score. I think you get away with more when you’re batting. You get away with the nicks or little inside edges because you are being positive.”

