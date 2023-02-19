Ange Postecoglou says league table gives no guarantees ahead of Hampden clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou says league table gives no guarantees ahead of Hampden clash

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 9:03 am
Ange Postecoglou applauds the Celtic fans after their 4-0 win over Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou applauds the Celtic fans after their 4-0 win over Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou dismissed suggestions that his Celtic side could gain any psychological advantage from going into next Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final with a nine-point lead over Rangers in the league.

The champions maintained control in the cinch Premiership title race with a 4-0 victory over Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday.

Michael Beale has been unable to chip away at the deficit he inherited when his spell as Rangers manager began in earnest two months ago but only because of Celtic’s consistency, and Kyogo Furuhashi’s late equaliser at Ibrox on January 2.

And top spot in the table counted for little when Rangers beat Celtic at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-finals last April.

Postecoglou said: “Cup football is cup football. In any round you go in with the possibility that, irrespective of form, any team can win it.

“Even more so in a final. We played Hibs last year and it was a pretty tight game.

“So from our perspective we are not going into it thinking anything other than to we’ve got be the best we can be to get the job done. That’s what we do every week.”

Celtic effectively had the job done against the Dons inside 13 minutes when Reo Hatate netted the first of his double to add to Callum McGregor’s early opener. Liel Abada came off the bench to extend his side’s goal difference advantage over Rangers to 26.

The comprehensive win was achieved with Furuhashi on the bench for 71 minutes as Oh Hyeon-gyu started his first game for the club since his January move.

The 21-year-old South Korean did not get a chance to add to his first Celtic goal from the previous weekend but he was involved in the build-up to the second goal.

“I thought he did really well,” Postecoglou said. “It’s not easy for a young guy to come halfway round the world and adjust but he has tackled it really well.

“His link-up play was excellent and he was a bit unlucky that a couple of crosses just didn’t fall for him.

“He shows what he can bring to the team. He is a different type of striker to Kyogo and I thought some of the combinations with him were really exciting in terms of the future.

“We knew whatever he did would be a platform, he will improve, but I thought he did a good job for us.”

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson admitted there were signs of the fragiliity that saw the Dons suffer two thrashings in Edinburgh and a Scottish Cup exit at Darvel last month.

But he was encouraged by their second-half improvement and stressed that restoring confidence in the squad was never going to be a quick fix.

“It doesn’t just come back in one or two games,” he said. “I’ve been there as a player. It takes small steps.

“They are a top team. I played in some good Celtic teams here and they are a top team. They move you about and it’s hard to trigger presses.

“The pleasing thing for me is they came out again in the second half, we hung in there and fought.

“I said to them, ‘boys, let’s get ready for the next game, let’s go and do it and start moving up that table’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented