Callum Davidson stays cautious despite St Johnstone winning again

Callum Davidson will not be taking anything for granted despite St Johnstone moving 10 points clear of bottom-of-the-table Dundee United.

Saints heaped more cinch Premiership misery on their Tayside rivals at Tannadice, securing a 2-1 victory thanks to a Stevie May double either side of a goal by home midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The result also moved the Perth men to within two points of Aberdeen in seventh place but despite that, McDiarmid manager Davidson remains cautious.

The 46-year-old said: “I will always look down. We have had two tough away games at Motherwell and Dundee United and taken six points. I am really pleased with that.

“We drew a lot of games last season but this season we have managed to win games.

“With the team we have, we can win games of football.

“They need to believe that they are a good team. They are a good team when they work hard.”

Davidson added: “Every game is a challenge but as a group we are ready for that challenge.

“That’s the biggest thing, they want to do well, they want to succeed. It is a great mindset to have.

“We had a few poor results over December and January and we could have let our heads go down but they definitely didn’t do that.

“Hopefully we can look up but I think it will take a few more wins before we can do that.”

The buoyant mood of the Saints camp was in sharp contrast to that within the United one, with the Tangerines now having lost five games in a row in all competitions.

The club’s American owner Mark Ogren, who flew over from the States last week and was watching the latest defeat from the stands, would have heard furious fans calling for head coach Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to go.

Fox insists he can still turn things around. However, he confessed to being frustrated at the manner of the defeat with Levitt’s equaliser being undone within seconds by an error from keeper Mark Birighitti that gave May a chance to net what proved to be the winner.

Fox said: “It’s massively frustrating, it’s very difficult to take given how much the players put into the game.

“We are in a difficult run of games at the moment, a difficult run of results. We can just accept it or we can do something about it.

“There’s no hiding from it, that makes myself and the players more determined to get back to winning ways.

“We gave the points away without having to make St Johnstone work for it and that’s the real frustrating thing.”