Need a new stadium sponsor, Bolton? That’s Toughsheet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The managing director of Bolton’s new stadium sponsors says he hopes its dash of “schoolboy humour” will tie television pundits in knots when its name-change comes into effect this summer.

The naming rights deal with a Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer ensures the League One promotion hopefuls will be playing at the Toughsheet Community Stadium for the next five years.

“We’re happy to have a bit of fun with it,” Doug Mercer told the Bolton News. “Obviously the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit schoolboy humour.

🤝 Bolton Wanderers are delighted to officially announce a new five-year stadium naming rights deal with Bolton-based building product manufacturer, Toughsheet. 🏟️ From the 1st July 2023, the stadium will be renamed the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Read more 👇#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) February 19, 2023

“But I can’t wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it’ll be a great laugh!”

Bolton say the partnership with the company, based in nearby Westhoughton, represents the largest sponsorship deal in the club’s history.

But how it will go down with fans remains to be seen. Many have already taken to social media to express misgivings only to concede: if we don’t like it, it’s Toughsheet.