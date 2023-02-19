Seamus Coleman feels past experience will help Everton in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seamus Coleman feels past experience will help Everton in relegation battle

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 5:03 pm
Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes last season’s successful escape from relegation will help them repeat the feat this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes last season’s successful escape from relegation will help them repeat the feat this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes last season’s narrow escape from relegation can have a positive effect as they seek to drag themselves clear of the bottom three again.

A year ago the club were mired in a survival battle when the right-back scored in a win over Leeds which was the start of a sequence of six victories which ultimate saved their top-flight status with a game to spare.

Fast-forward 12 months and the Republic of Ireland international grabbed a goal of potentially even greater value to beat the Elland Road side 1-0 to make it back-to-back wins at Goodison Park.

Already the club, with new manager Sean Dyche just three games into his spell, feels in a better position to stave off a first relegation since 1951 and part of that comes with the former Burnley boss’s organisational skills but also due to the squad’s experience of what is required to survive.

“Unfortunately, having been through it before, it does feel different this time,” said Coleman.

“Maybe last year you’re carrying it so much on your shoulders and you’re thinking ‘Oh my God, this club can’t be where it is’.

“But this year you realise that we’ve been here before, we know what it takes, we know that we’ve got to stick together – that’s the most important – and the manager’s played a big part in that in the last couple of weeks.

“The manager (Dyche) has come in, he’s got experience, he’s tough, he’s confident in himself.”

Coleman’s first goal in a year was, if he is believed, all down to vision and skill of execution even if at first glance it appeared a wayward 64th-minute cross from out wide had embarrassed goalkeeper Illan Meslier at his near post.

“I knew that maybe the keeper would have anticipated a cross. I could’ve hit it another 30 times and never hit it as sweet but thankfully I did,” said the Irishman.

“It was important. That felt big. This means so much to the people of the Everton side of Liverpool and we’re living and breathing it every day.

“There’s no getting away from it – it’s hard. That’s only three points for us and it’s been an extremely tough couple of years but I’m a fighter, have always been a fighter and (in the dressing room) we’ve got fighters in there.

“In the last couple of years, there’s no getting away from it, it’s not where this football club should be, fighting at the wrong end of the table but we will keep fighting.

“We’ve got an incredible fanbase behind us to push us over the line.”

Leeds dropped to 19th place after a 10th match without a win and a game against a relegation rival which finished with no shots on target.

They cannot afford a repeat at home to bottom side Southampton next weekend and caretaker manager Michael Skubala is confident the squad has what it takes to end a run which has brought just four points from a possible 30.

“We have good players in the club. We have good midfielders, good defenders, good strikers,” he said.

“We’ve just got to get it right and keep pushing and keep moving forward. I’m full of confidence we can get out of it.”

