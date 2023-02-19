Arsenal vanquish Villa as title race takes another twist – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal vanquish Villa as title race takes another twist – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 6:51 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 7:09 pm
Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table after battling back to beat Aston Villa as the title race took another twist with Manchester City held at Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Liverpool resurrected their top-four ambitions with victory at Newcastle and Everton moved out of the bottom three at the expense of Leeds.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Arsenal are up for the fight

Arsenal twice hit back from a goal down to win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal twice hit back from a goal down to win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Having collected just one point from an available nine, Arsenal were in danger of dropping off at a critical moment.

That feeling intensified when they twice fell a goal behind at Villa Park, only to draw level on both occasions before two stoppage-time goals helped the Gunners to a 4-2 win.

They lead the title race after Manchester City dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest but, arguably just as importantly, Arsenal have shown backbone and demonstrated they will not just slink meekly away.

Liverpool back in the hunt

Having spluttered for much of the season, Liverpool finally found top gear this week.

If continuing their dominance over Merseyside rivals Everton might have been expected, Liverpool put their rivals on notice by showing how clinical they can be with a 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle.

Two wins and two clean sheets do not mean all their problems are behind them but this time last week finishing in the Champions League place might have seemed fanciful. Now, it seems very much a realistic aim.

Erik ten Hag brings the best out of Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals in his last 17 appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals in his last 17 appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

OK, so this is hardly the hottest of takes given Rashford has scored 16 times in the 17 matches since the resumption of club football following the World Cup.

He bagged a brace on Sunday as United swept aside Leicester 3-0 to move to within three points of City and five of Arsenal.

Rashford now has 24 goals for the season – breaking his previous single-season scoring record of 22 for his boyhood club – and February is not yet over.

For someone who scored just five goals and was floundering for much of last season, Rashford’s rejuvenation under Ten Hag this term has been nothing short of remarkable.

Leeds in need of a lift

Winless in the league since November, Leeds are in a spiral.

There seemed to be promising signs after Jesse Marsch’s sacking in twin fixtures against Manchester United – even collecting a point at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago.

But they managed no shots on target at Goodison Park and slipped to a 1-0 defeat, with Everton leapfrogging them in the table.

Only Southampton are now below Leeds and another loss against the Saints next week is unthinkable for caretaker manager Michael Skubala and co.

Pressure grows on Graham Potter

Pressure is growing on Chelsea manager Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pressure is growing on Chelsea manager Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea continue to underwhelm this season under Graham Potter and a 1-0 defeat at home by rock-bottom Southampton represented something of a nadir.

There is no doubting the sum of Chelsea’s parts are better than what they have shown in recent months but while Potter was seen as a hire for the long-term, how long will Chelsea’s hierarchy show faith if results go against them in the short-term?

It might be that next week’s trip to London rivals Tottenham could make or break Potter’s tenure.

