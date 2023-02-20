A final fling for keeper Karius follows a frustrating four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A final fling for keeper Karius follows a frustrating four years

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 10:17 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 2:39 pm
Loris Karius is set to play in the Carabao Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Loris Karius is set to play in the Carabao Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Loris Karius is set to play for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Magpies’ fourth-choice goalkeeper has been thrust into the spotlight with regular number one Nick Pope suspended following his red card against Liverpool.

Martin Dubravka, who replaced Pope at the weekend, cannot play as he is cup-tied and third-choice Karl Darlow is on loan at Hull.

It means Karius, who joined Newcastle in September, is in line for a first appearance for an English club since his error-strewn display for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a challenging four years for the stopper.

Nightmare in Kyiv

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Karius let Gareth Bale’s shot squirm through his fingers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Karius is best remembered for two horrendous mistakes in the European showpiece against Real Madrid almost five years ago. The German gifted Real their opening goal in the 51st minute when he threw the ball out in front of Karim Benzema, who stuck his leg out and diverted it into the net. Karius was also at fault for Real’s third goal when he let Gareth Bale’s long-range effort slip through his fingers. It later emerged that the goalkeeper was suffering with concussion, possibly following a collision with Sergio Ramos.

Turkey trot

After Liverpool broke the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper by signing Alisson Becker for £66.8million, Karius was loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas. He spent two seasons there, making 65 appearances, but could not cut out the blunders. Most notably, his misjudged header gifted Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar the opening goal in a 4-2 Europa League defeat. Karius terminated his contract with Besiktas in 2020 after a pay dispute.

Unhappy Union

Liverpool v Athletic Bilbao – Pre-Season Friendly – Anfield
Karius never appeared for Liverpool again after the Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Still on Liverpool’s books but with no prospect of any game time, Karius returned to Germany on loan with Union Berlin. But he shipped three goals on his debut as his new side were dumped out of the German Cup by second division Paderborn. Karius went on to make just four more appearances, with his last competitive match coming in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on February 28, 2021.

Final chance?

Newcastle United v Liverpool – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Nick Pope was sent off against Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Karius’ Liverpool contract expired last summer and he was picked up by Newcastle as a free agent in September. Now 29, Karius has yet to make an appearance for the Magpies but looks set to make his debut in the biggest game in the club’s recent history. “That was the reason for taking a player of his profile,” said manager Eddie Howe. “He has experience of the big games, so I’ve got no doubt or issue over his ability to step in.”

