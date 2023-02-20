Captain James Tavernier hugely honoured to be inducted into Rangers Hall of Fame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers captain James Tavernier spoke of the “huge honour” of being inducted into the Ibrox club’s Hall of Fame.

Along with goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steve Davis, the 31-year-old full-back, who joined from Wigan in 2015, was recognised for their contribution to the Govan club at the opening gala dinner for New Edmiston House on Sunday night.

It was the first inductions into the Hall of Fame since 2014,and speaking to Rangers TV, Tavernier, who scored a double in Rangers 3-0 win at Livingston on Saturday, said: “It is an absolute huge honour. It’s still not really sunk in.

“I have been playing it down but it is such a special moment for myself and I couldn’t have been doing what I do every single day without the people who have been supporting me all the way

“That’s my family, the people at the training ground and the fans so it’s a special moment.

“I am lost for words for how monumental it is. To see my name on the wall on the marble stairs and share that with the family is so special.”

McGregor, 41, was similarly honoured to be celebrated and said: “I said this on the stage, I am not one for individual awards but this one means the world to me.

“To have your name on that marble staircase forever is a special moment for me and I am absolutely honoured and privileged that this special institution has made me part of that.

“I was a wee bit nervous and excited but the names up there and being part of that is really something really special for me.

“It’s a club that I love and so when I am finished and go to games, to walk up that marble staircase and see my name there is definitely something I’ll treasure forever.”

Davis, 38, capped 140 times for for Northern Ireland, admitted the accolade was beyond his “wildest dreams”.

He said: “It’s huge, it’s really difficult to put into words in terms of the magnitude of it.

“Growing up in Northern Ireland and being a boyhood fan, my dream was always to play for the club first and foremost but to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with people I idolised growing up it is a really special moment for me.

“There is such a big following from Northern Ireland. All my friends and myself grew up as fans and we emulated the players when growing up and playing in the park so to be in this position is beyond my wildest dreams.”