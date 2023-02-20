Fans should be concerned by implications of Qatari bid for Man Utd – Amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans should be concerned by implications of Qatari bid for Man Utd – Amnesty

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 2:23 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 2:39 pm
Amnesty International shares fan concerns over Qatari interest in Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amnesty International shares fan concerns over Qatari interest in Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United fans are right to be concerned that their club could become part of a wider programme of Qatari sports-washing, Amnesty International has said.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chair of Qatar Islamic Bank, confirmed the submission of a bid to buy 100 per cent of the club last Friday evening.

Sources linked to the bid insist Sheikh Jassim is bidding alone as a private individual, without any direct or indirect support from the Qatari state or the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust issued a statement on Sunday airing concerns around multi-club ownership – given Qatar Sports Investments’ control of Paris St Germain – and around human rights, with Amnesty describing the takeover battle at United as an “urgent reminder” of the need for the Premier League to tighten ownership rules.

“Fan groups are right to be concerned that a Qatari buyout of Manchester United is likely to be part of a wider programme of Qatari sportswashing, where the glamour of football is used to refashion the country’s image regardless of serious and systematic human rights abuses,” Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s economic affairs director, said.

“The Qatar World Cup has come and gone, yet we’re still waiting for reforms to improve the lives of exploited migrant workers in Qatar as well as a worker compensation fund – while disgraceful anti-LGBTQ+ laws remain in force, and freedom of speech and women’s rights are still unacceptably curtailed.

“Ever since the Newcastle United takeover we’ve been warning that the door is still wide open for state-linked purchasers to buy their way into the Premier League without the need to meet the necessary ethical standards.

“The drama at Old Trafford is another urgent reminder that the Premier League needs to overhaul its ownership rules to ensure they’re human rights-compliant.”

The Rainbow Devils LGBTQ+ supporters’ group said it had “deep concerns” regarding some of the bidders, hours before Sheikh Jassim’s interest was confirmed. Same-sex relationships are criminalised under Qatari law.

On Sunday, MUST said it shared those concerns, and also wanted clarity over what it described as the “exceptionally close links” between the Qatar bid and PSG on the one hand, and the bid by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Nice on the other.

UEFA rules bar clubs from entering its competitions if owners are felt to have decisive influence over two or more clubs who qualify.

Sources close to the United bid – and separate sources linked to QSI – say there is no legal or operational overlap with PSG. In any event, UEFA has previously allowed Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig to play in the Champions League at the same time.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has made an offer to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has made an offer to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United (Handout from Credit Suisse/PA)

All fans will continue to be welcome at the club in the event of Sheikh Jassim taking control, sources also insist.

MUST also called on bidders to open dialogue with fans alongside the bidding process.

Sheikh Jassim is understood to be willing to engage in dialogue with supporters when the time is right, as and when the process moves forward, but is keen to treat the process with respect.

Meanwhile, PA understands Elliott Investment Management has put forward an early-stage proposal for financing as part of the United sale process, which is not tied to any one party involved. Elliott’s offer is not an outright bid to buy the club.

Elliott has declined to comment.

