Rashford enjoys another successful performance – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 20.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed another successful performance.

Didier Drogba wished Cesar Azpilicueta well.

Azpiiiiiiiiiii the warrior!!!! Glad you’re feeling better my Man 💙 @CesarAzpi https://t.co/q7TzBOMTeM — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 20, 2023

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

Mr. 417 games in a row 👏 Wishing one of our most decorated players, Phil Neal, a very happy birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/s9yvX0BzCH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 20, 2023

It all got a bit too much for Filbert.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Leigh Wood’s trainer.

Well after seeing this I can only say @BenDavison_was right to throw the towel! The one who truly knew was @itsLeighWood and he’s told Carl here for all to see! I’m always open and I can only apologise to Ben Davison! You saved your man for another day 👏pic.twitter.com/CGB1lmZt14 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 20, 2023

Eddie Hearn’s coffee opinions packed a punch.

Starting Monday with a little controversy..Wild Bean cafe at BP stations is a better coffee than costa and Starbucks. Have a good day! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 20, 2023

Golf

Jon Rahm is world number one again.

On top of the world 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QwwEXzCFdM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2023

Danny Willett feels like he’s in a good place.

Feel like things are moving in the right direction. Soooo many chances out there @thegenesisinv this week but the greens were so tricky. Onto @TheHondaClassic next week #golf #genesisopen #rivieracountryclub #pgatour pic.twitter.com/HeQrQq7prT — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) February 20, 2023

Formula One

Lando Norris was preparing for this week’s Bahrain testing.

testing before testing pic.twitter.com/yzB5M3Kxxt — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 20, 2023

Lance Stroll suffered a setback in his pre-season preparation.