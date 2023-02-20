David Moyes has backing of West Ham board despite dropping into relegation zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes has backing of West Ham board despite dropping into relegation zone

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 8:21 pm
Manager David Moyes has the backing of West Ham’s board despite the club slipping into the Premier League relegation zone (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manager David Moyes has the backing of West Ham's board despite the club slipping into the Premier League relegation zone (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes has the full backing of the club despite his side dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

Wins for Bournemouth and Everton on Saturday meant the Hammers ended the weekend in 18th place in the table following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

That raised questions about Moyes’s future ahead of Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest, but the PA news agency understands that the former Manchester United boss still has “credit in the bank” with the board.

David Moyes
West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline during the Premier League defeat at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes began his second spell at West Ham in December 2019 and guided them clear of relegation before securing a sixth-place finish the following season and seventh last year.

This season the Hammers have advanced to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League and face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on March 1.

Although they have won only one league game since October 24, the feeling within the club is that a positive outcome to the campaign is still possible.

Speaking after the loss at Tottenham, captain Declan Rice expressed his frustration with the side’s lack of goals and suggested a change of formation could be required.

Declan Rice
West Ham captain Declan Rice has bemoaned his side’s lack of goals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think when it comes to Spurs, it’s always going to be tough but it’s down to us to perform, create chances and score goals,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“Everyone knows the position we are in but it’s up to us to sort it out. Last year we were so good, we felt we’d score a couple of goals each game but sometimes this happens.

“When you play with five at the back the strikers can feel a bit isolated so we need to give them more support.

“There are six or seven teams in and around us. We are the only ones who can change it so I’m not too bothered about them, it’s down to us.”

