England men and women both set to take on Australia in London this year

England men and women will host Australia in London this year.

The Socceroos will travel to Wembley on Friday, October 13 after the women welcome the Matildas to Brentford on Tuesday, April 11 for an Alzheimer’s Society international.

The Football Association announced a two-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in August 2021.

England men’s head coach Gareth Southgate said: “This will be a good challenge for us as Australia performed well at the World Cup despite against having four tough opponents.

“I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries and that alone will add an extra edge.”

The game in Brentford will form part of the Lionesses’ preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “We are always looking for different challenges and we are really happy to play two more strong non-European teams in Brazil and Australia in April.

“They will both be competitive at the World Cup and Australia will give everything to impress because they are going into a home tournament with big expectation. They will want to show they are in good shape for the finals.

England women welcome the Matildas to Brentford in April (Tim Goode/PA)

“We know Australia have players at the highest level, so for us it is another opportunity to see where we stand in our preparation for the World Cup.

“It will also be very special to play them at Brentford as it was a great Euro stadium.

“We want to create more excitement for our fans as we prepare for what we hope will be another memorable summer.”