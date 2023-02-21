Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny signs contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mohamed Elneny has signed a one-year contract extension at Arsenal, the Premier League leaders have confirmed.

The 30-year-old Egypt midfielder would have been out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer but has now committed to the club for another 12 months.

Elneny, who the longest serving player in Mikel Arteta’s current squad, joined the club from Basle in January 2016.

“I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here.” he said.

“It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016.

“The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I’m so happy I have extended my contract.”

Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Elneny has made 155 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring six goals and winning the FA Cup.