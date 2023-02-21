Hibernian chairman and owner Ron Gordon dies aged 68

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian chairman and owner Ron Gordon has died at the age of 68, the club has announced.

Gordon, who took control of the club in 2019, told supporters earlier this month that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for most of the past year.

The American spoke as recently as October about his hopes to increase the value of Hibs with a view to selling the club on, reiterating his wish to leave a “better club in terms of infrastructure, revenues, (and) performance”.

Ownership of the club will now pass to Gordon’s family, with his son Ian already employed by Hibs as head of recruitment.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family.

“Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

The club said in a statement: “Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.

“As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the club or family at this time.”

Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership in 2021 under Gordon’s ownership, their highest league position since the 2004-05 season.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is shocked at this devastating news. Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.”