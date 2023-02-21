Liverpool fans vent their fury at UEFA ahead of Real Madrid clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool fans vent their fury at UEFA ahead of Real Madrid clash

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 8:45 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 9:34 pm
Liverpool fans hold up banners criticising UEFA (Peter Byrne/PA).
Liverpool fans hold up banners criticising UEFA (Peter Byrne/PA).

Liverpool fans made their anger with UEFA clear as they booed the Champions League anthem ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Real Madrid at Anfield.

Home supporters voiced their displeasure after last week’s independent report put the blame for May’s chaotic Paris final at the governing body’s door.

‘UEFA liars’ read one banner in the Kop and the Champions League anthem was drowned out by jeers and whistles.

A loud rendition of “f*** UEFA” echoed around the ground before the last-16 first leg got under way.

Ahead of last season’s final against Madrid, serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France saw thousands of fans penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass.

Those same supporters, who had already been targeted by local youths trying to steal tickets, were then tear-gassed by police trying to alleviate further problems after a decision was made to close turnstile gates, but that only compounded the issue.

A report into the scenes found European football’s governing body bore “primary responsibility for failures” which almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

The report completely exonerated the behaviour of Liverpool fans, calling UEFA’s attempt to blame them for arriving late and delaying kick-off “manifestly inaccurate”, while it also made damning reading for the French authorities.

There were renewed anti-UEFA chants in the 36th minute at Anfield – the amount of time the kick-off was delayed by at the Stade de France.

Liverpool fans made their anger with UEFA clear
Liverpool fans made their anger with UEFA clear (Peter Byrne/PA).

Banners were held aloft in the Kop, including one imploring UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Martin Kallen, UEFA Events SA chief executive, to resign.

Another said “menteurs” – the French word for liars – alongside images of French interior minister Gerald Darmanin and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera with Pinocchio noses.

In the build-up to Tuesday’s game, BT Sport apologised to Liverpool supporters for its coverage of the chaos outside the Stade de France prior to last year’s final.

Presenter Jake Humphrey said it should not have taken statements posted by UEFA on big screens inside the stadium at face value.

He said on BT Sport: “We are hugely regretful that we were reading out those false statements, the only statements shared on the big screens inside the stadium was a completely false narrative. I just want to say sorry to all the people involved in this football club.”

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who was working as a pundit at the final, called the governing body’s actions “a disgrace” and insisted they must not be allowed to happen again.

“The news is very welcome in this stadium and amongst every Liverpool fan because it’s not good enough,” Gerrard said.

“The treatment on the night was a disgrace, it’s the only time as a pundit I’ve never really enjoyed it…we were getting the wrong information fed to us and there was a lot of confusion.

“Thankfully the independent investigation has come clear, and there’s no blame on the Liverpool fans, which is really important.”

