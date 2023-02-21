Marcelino Nunez double fires Norwich to victory over Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marcelino Nunez double fires Norwich to victory over Birmingham

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 9:52 pm
Marcelino Nunez, centre, scored twice for Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Marcelino Nunez, centre, scored twice for Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two goals from Marcelino Nunez, the first an absolute stunner, guided Norwich to a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Birmingham at Carrow Road.

The Chile international produced a stunning volley from well outside the box to open the scoring after 27 minutes and quickly added a second to seemingly put the Canaries in command.

Birmingham gave them a scare by pulling one back early the second half through Maxime Colin and went on to give a good account of themselves until a late third from substitute Christos Tzolis settled the issue.

The win boosted Norwich’s Championship play-off bid while a third straight defeat for Blues left them looking anxiously over their shoulders at the teams below them.

Despite their main strikers Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent both being out through injury, the Canaries were quick to seize the initiative and their former keeper John Ruddy made an excellent point-blank save to deny Kieran Dowell after just three minutes.

Kenny McLean fired wide after a goalmouth scramble as the hosts continued to dominate and they deservedly took the lead on 27 minutes through a quite brilliant goal from Nunez.

When a Dowell corner was headed well clear by Kevin Long there appeared to be nothing on for the midfielder but as the ball came down he connected perfectly to volley home into the top corner from some 25 yards out.

Such was the difficulty of the angle, and the distance from goal, that the home fans were stunned into silence for a split-second before the celebrations got under way.

Nunez doubled Norwich’s advantage with a rather more straightforward effort nine minutes later. Poor Birmingham defending gave him all the space he needed in the area and when McLean’s left-wing cross came over he had no difficulty steering it into the roof of the net.

With the Blues posing little threat David Wagner’s side could easily have been out of sight at the break, with a last-ditch tackle from Emmanuel Longelo and then a strong arm from Ruddy denying Idah in the closing stages of the half.

Birmingham got themselves back into the game on 52 minutes when their first effort on target produced a goal, and a well-taken one at that.

Hannibal Mejbri’s cross from the left deflected nicely into the path of Colin just outside the box but there was still plenty to do for the defender, who took aim and drilled a low shot into the corner of the net, giving Angus Gunn no chance.

Tahith Chong fired just over from distance as the visitors looked for an equaliser before Norwich went desperately close to restoring their two-goal advantage.

When McLean got an outstretched leg to Idah’s nod-on to take the ball past the onrushing Ruddy it looked a goal all the way but Long somehow got back to scoop the ball off the line.

Birmingham kept battling right to the end but were caught short at the back in injury time, with a quick break enabling substitute Tzolis to curl home a third for the hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented