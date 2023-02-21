Rotherham boost survival hopes with much-needed win against Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotherham boost survival hopes with much-needed win against Sunderland

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 10:00 pm
Shane Ferguson scored Rotherham’s crucial second goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shane Ferguson scored Rotherham's crucial second goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham boosted their Sky Bet Championship survival chances with a much-needed 2-1 win over Sunderland at the New York Stadium.

The Millers had won just once in 12 games since beating Sheffield United in November but came good with goals either side of half-time from Ollie Rathbone and Shane Ferguson.

They had to work hard for it as Joe Gelhardt’s first goal for Sunderland since his January loan move from Leeds made a game of it, but Matt Taylor’s side held on to move five points clear of the drop zone.

The Black Cats suffered their first defeat in six games, which damages their play-off hopes, though they are still within striking distance of the top six.

It was a quiet opening with little action at either end until Rathbone asserted himself on the game in style to give the Millers the lead in the 19th minute.

He picked up the ball from Tariqe Fosu in the middle of the pitch and drove forward before unleashing a low 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

The lead was almost short-lived as Sunderland went straight up the other end and only a brilliant save from goalkeeper Viktor Johansson kept his side in front.

Alex Pritchard created space for himself on the angle of the penalty area by cutting inside and then sent in a curling shot that was heading for the top corner until Johansson intervened with a fingertip save.

The danger was not over for the Millers as Dan Ballard was left unmarked from the resulting corner, but he flashed a header wide.

The Millers wrestled control of the match and looked to have been denied a clear penalty when Luke O’Nien barged Jordan Hugill, but referee Chris Kavanagh waved away protests.

The home surge continued early into the second half and Rathbone tried to repeat the trick with a shot from the other flank, but Anthony Patterson got down well to save it.

Sunderland were having their best spell of the match when Rotherham doubled their lead in the 56th minute.

Fosu was again the creator as he tackled Dan Neil then set Ferguson free and the Northern Ireland international drilled a low 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

The Black Cats were determined to make a game of it and reduced the deficit five minutes later.

O’Nien found space on the right and sent in a delicious cross that Gelhardt did not need asking twice to bury with a close-range header as he broke his duck.

That goal changed the dynamic of the game and the visitors threw everything in search of a leveller.

Jack Clarke saw an effort blocked and Wes Harding made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny Aji Alese.

Rotherham held firm and had a chance to kill the game in the final 10 minutes as they broke quickly but Conor Washington hit a post from just inside the area.

They could have done with that going in as Sunderland launched everything at them in the end and had two opportunities to claim a point, but Johansson was equal to Gelhardt’s header and then produced a heroic save with his feet to deny the Leeds striker again.

