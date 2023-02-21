Danny Whitehall rocket helps Eastleigh to win over Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A superb strike from Danny Whitehall helped Eastleigh to a fourth successive victory to keep them firmly in the Vanarama National League play-off race after a 3-1 win at Maidstone.

Whitehall was causing problems from the off and he nearly caught out goalkeeper Daniel Barden midway through the first half but his shot from 35 yards went narrowly wide.

At the other end Joe McDonnell got down well to turn away Roarie Deacon before Whitehall saw another effort blocked.

JJ McKiernan put Eastleigh ahead on the stroke of half-time when he nodded home Oscar Rutherford’s cross.

But the hosts were level after 60 minutes as Jack Barham met Josh Shonibare’s cross with a diving header from close range.

Barham then saw a goal ruled out for offside before Whitehall fired home from 30 yards after 80 minutes and Jake Scrimshaw tapped home four minutes from time to wrap it up before McDonnell saved Regan Booty’s stoppage-time penalty.