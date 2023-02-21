Connor Smith penalty earns Hamilton victory over Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Smith’s second-half penalty secured Hamilton a 2-1 home win against Inverness and lifted them off the foot of the Scottish Championship.

Smith converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice had cancelled out Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton.

The Accies made it back-to-back wins against Inverness after beating them 3-0 at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Hamilton’s Steve Lawson had an early effort cleared off the goalline and Inverness threatened through Billy McKay and Allardice.

O’Reilly put Hamilton in front when he headed home Smith’s cross in the 19th minute before Inverness levelled through Allardice’s effort from inside the area before the break.

Smith despatched his penalty following Daniel Mackay’s challenge on Reghan Tumilty.