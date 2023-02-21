Morecambe boss Derek Adams hails teenage matchwinner Adam Mayor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Adams was full of praise for teenager Adam Mayor after his goal earned Morecambe three points against Port Vale and took them out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

Mayor produced a fierce left-foot drive six minutes into the second half that beat goalkeeper Aidan Stone at his near post and gave the home side a valuable three points.

Boss Adams said: “Both sides were at it and it was a good advert for League One football and it was great that we got the breakthrough from Adam Mayor.

“He’s only 18 but he’s strong, he’s competitive and he’s got a great left foot and that was evident tonight.

“We had a lot of top performers and I was delighted for the players because they continue to work really hard and they deserved that win for their effort.”

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke found it hard to believe his side lost the game.

He said: “I’m astonished we found a way to lose that game if I’m honest with you.

“I hoped Saturday would be a platform to build from with the positive result.

“We weren’t clinical enough in the final third and we don’t save a shot that we should save, so it’s a frustrating night.

“Ben Garrity has a chance, the keeper makes a save and we let a soft goal in at the other end, with what was really their only shot on target.

“It was a really frustrating night because we were hoping to build some momentum from Saturday and we haven’t been able to do that.”