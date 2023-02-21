Blackburn boss Joh Dahl Tomasson lauds ‘perfect’ goal from Tyrhys Dolan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Dahl Tomasson lauded a “perfect” goal after Blackburn defeated Blackpool 1-0 to climb into the play-off places.

Rovers controlled the game for large spells and Tyrhys Dolan finished off a superb team move with a first-time finish into the roof of the net in the 31st minute to reward their dominance.

Although Rovers could not add to their goal tally, they are backed by a defence that has now kept four successive home clean sheets and are unbeaten in six.

They have lost just once in 2023 and after the game, Tomasson praised the “well-executed” winner.

He said: “It (the goal) was great to see. Sometimes we work on things in training that we do as well in the game. It was perfect to see.

“It was an excellent move. We just need to create those moments, but we controlled the game. I think it’s been a tough schedule, so in that way, big effort from the lads, praise the lads. They’ve done an excellent job and I saw some good football.

“Tyrhys is in a good place at the moment, he’s doing really well and he’s performing at a high level. It’s also good that he got the goal. You need of course goals to win games.

“It’s great to have another clean sheet, it says a bit about the spirit and togetherness and they’ve been extremely solid. But you need goals to win games as well, so it’s a perfect goal and it’s a well-executed goal.”

The Tangerines stay 23rd after a fourth successive defeat on the road and are now four points from safety.

Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy admitted his team “let themselves down”, saying: “Not a very good performance actually, certainly the first half.

“Goals change games, as we know. I’m really disappointed how we gave it away. It was a great goal from them, but I can see the points that have cost us. Second half, at least we passed the ball. But no, a disappointing performance.

“It’s a shame because we had a good crowd here.

“It is a fabulous goal by them, we’d be saying the same, but I can see how it came about.

“From Saturday when we came away all feeling good, we’ve let ourselves down tonight with that performance.

“Anything I put it down to can be construed as excuses. We’ve had lots of games in February. That hasn’t helped. We’ve never been onto the training ground. It’s play, recovery, play, recovery. And we’re second bottom of the league, so confidence doesn’t come easy. That makes life difficult.

“This is the most disappointing of all of them (games).”