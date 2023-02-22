Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 7:34 am
Reported moves to Barcelona or Paris St Germain appear unlikely for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Mooted moves to Barcelona or Paris St Germain appear unlikely for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. The France World Cup winner, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and had been considered a target by the top European clubs. But The Telegraph says the midfielder is settled in London and looking at signing a new deal as he nears a return to full first-team training, following hamstring surgery in August.

Could Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leave Aston Villa? Sportsmail reports the club are not opposed to selling their 30-year-old stopper this summer and the Blues, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in the market for a custodian.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha runs
Wilfried Zaha has been courted by Al Hilal and Al Ittihad over a possible switch to the Middle East (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr seem to really want Wilfried Zaha in their colours. The Standard says Crystal Palace’s Ivory Coast international has turned down the side multiple times, with the paper adding another two Saudi Arabian clubs and AC Milan are also courting the 30-year-old winger.

The Telegraph cites sources in Italy as believing AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are all keenly monitoring Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The 43-year-old, who since joining the Premier League club in September has taken them to seventh in the table and battling for European football, while he has also been linked with Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring
Viktor Gyokeres joined Brighton in 2018 before he eventually moved to Coventry following a loan spell with the club (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres: The 24-year-old Sweden striker, who is contracted to Coventry until summer 2024, could soon be scooped up by Leeds, says Teamtalk.

Rasmus Hojlund: Italian outlet La Repubblica reports Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for the 20-year-old Denmark and Atalanta forward.

