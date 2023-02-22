An historic humiliation – a look at Liverpool’s night of despair at Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
An historic humiliation – a look at Liverpool’s night of despair at Anfield

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 11:46 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 11:49 am
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the defeat by Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the defeat by Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after they suffered their worst ever European home defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Despite going 2-0 up within 15 minutes, the Reds succumbed to the defending champions in spectacular fashion by conceding five unanswered goals.

The demolition marked the first time that Liverpool had conceded five at Anfield in Europe.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from an extraordinary night.

Record turnaround

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid’s fourth and fifth goals as Liverpool succumbed in record-breaking fashion (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool became the first team in Champions League history to turn a two-goal lead into a three-goal loss.

The five-goal swing enjoyed by Madrid was the biggest by a side trailing by two or more since Werder Bremen roared back from 3-0 down to beat Anderlecht 5-3 in the 1993-94 group stage.

Whereas Madrid’s turnaround started in the 21st minute with Vinicius Junior’s strike, Werder waited until the 66th minute to pull a goal back through Wynton Rufer – roughly the same stage that Karim Benzema was applying the gloss on the Spaniards’ 5-2 win.

Sign of the times

Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski celebrates with Victor Osimhen
Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in this season’s group stage (Agostino Gemito/PA)

Tuesday’s thumping loss marked the second time that Liverpool had conceded four or more goals in the Champions League this season.

The other occasion was a 4-1 group stage defeat to Napoli, a night that prompted manager Jurgen Klopp to urge his side to “reinvent” themselves.

The Reds had conceded four in a Champions League game just once before under Klopp – against Roma in the second leg of the 2017-18 semi-final, a tie that they ultimately won on aggregate.

In 104 matches before the German’s arrival, Liverpool had shipped four goals only twice – away at Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea in the 2001-02 and 2008-09 quarter-finals respectively.

Madrid too good

  • Real Madrid 0 Liverpool 1 (2008-09 round of 16)
  • Liverpool 4 Real Madrid 0 (2008-09 round of 16)
  • Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 3 (2014-15 group stage)
  • Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0 (2014-15 group stage)
  • Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1 (2017-18 final)
  • Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1 (2020-21 quarter-final)
  • Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 0 (2020-21 quarter-final)
  • Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 1 (2021-22 final)
  • Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 5 (2022-23 round of 16)

If Liverpool are unable to turn around their three-goal deficit in the Bernabeu, it will be the third consecutive season and the fourth time in six years that they have exited the competition at the hands of Madrid.

The Reds won their first two Champions League meetings with Madrid in 2008-09, emerging as 5-0 victors on aggregate in the last 16.

However, since then they have lost six out of seven, including two finals in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Such is their recent dominance over Klopp’s side, Madrid’s Benzema (six) and Vinicius Junior (five) rank first and second for most goals against Liverpool in European Cup and Champions League history.

