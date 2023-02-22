5 of Liverpool’s most embarrassing defeats at Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of Liverpool’s most embarrassing defeats at Anfield

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 1:08 pm
Liverpool lost a 2-0 lead to lose 5-2 on Tuesday night at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s chastening Champions League collapse at home to Real Madrid has left Jurgen Klopp’s side with a seemingly-impossible task in the last-16 second leg in Spain.

From 2-0 up they found themselves 5-2 down within 46 minutes and even taking into consideration the quality of the opposition – as 14-time winners of the competition – it was a humiliating capitulation.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most embarrassing defeats seen at Anfield.

Liverpool 2 Northampton 2 (Northampton win 4-2 on penalties), 2010

Billy McKay scores for Northampton against Liverpool
Billy Mckay scored for Northampton in the League Two side’s shock win at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Even taking into account how bad Roy Hodgson’s miserable short spell at the club was, this was one of Liverpool’s darkest days. A team 17th in League Two, visitors Northampton out-played the hosts – who fielded a weakened team – and were deserved winners.

Liverpool 0 Sunderland 6, 1930

Division One strugglers Sunderland arrived at Anfield but never looked back from Bobby Gurney opening the scoring in the first minute. The former miner went on to score four and was disappointed he did not make it five after putting a close-range finish over the crossbar. George Lawley and Albert Wood scored the others in a result which remains Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat.

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 6, 2007

Seventy-seven years later, Gunners striker Julio Baptista repeated Gurney’s feat with two goals in each half of this League Cup quarter-final. The hosts were 4-1 down at the break thanks to other goals from Jeremie Aliadiere and Alex Song and only late consolations from Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia prevented a heavier loss.

Liverpool 1 Grimsby 2, 2001

League Cup holders Liverpool were knocked out by Championship strugglers Grimsby thanks to former Evertonian Phil Jevons’ 30-yard strike seconds from the end of extra-time. Gary McAllister’s 101st-minute penalty broke the deadlock but Marlon Broomes’ equaliser set up the visitors’ first win at the ground in 24 visits.

Liverpool 0 Bristol City 1, 1994

Brian Tinnion’s 66th-minute strike for the second-tier opposition in this FA Cup third-round replay not only knocked out a Liverpool team featuring the likes of John Barnes, Ian Rush, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp but also prompted the resignation of manager Graeme Souness days later.

