Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson to miss rest of season with ruptured ACL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

Atkinson left the pitch on a stretcher during the 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland on Saturday following a challenge with Amad Diallo.

City manager Nigel Pearson told the club website: “Rob has ruptured his ACL, so that’s his season done.

“He’s going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, which is a normal procedure, to let it settle down.

“It’s a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we’ll have to deal with it.”