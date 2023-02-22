Barry Robson assures chairman Dave Cormack that Aberdeen in good hands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caretaker manager Barry Robson has told Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack not to worry about football matters as he takes time out to recover from major surgery.

The Dons owner will undergo a triple heart bypass on Friday after it was recently discovered that he had three major blockages in his arteries.

Cormack’s health scare comes at a time when the cinch Premiership club are in between managers, with Robson having been in temporary charge since Jim Goodwin’s sacking at the end of January.

Alan Burrows will arrive from Motherwell on Monday to begin his role as chief executive and lead the search for the Dons’ next manager, and Robson has assured the chairman his club is in good hands.

“I’ve text him a couple of times and just told him we’ve got some great people, great staff at this club and we’ll manage to keep it going and running while he rests and recuperates,” said the interim manager. “That’s the most important thing.

“We’ve still got loads of people here who are really good at their jobs and Alan obviously comes in on Monday which will be a help. I just told Dave, ‘anything I can do to help you, just give me a shout and be mindful that we’ll make sure everything runs smoothly at the football club’.”

Robson insists he is aware of no further progress with regard to the appointment of a new manager.

“I think we’ll probably sit down after the weekend and have a conversation,” said the 44-year-old. “I need to see where we’re at. It’s an old cliche and you’ll all be sick of listening to it but we’re just trying to concentrate on the weekend, we genuinely are.”

Robson – the club’s under-18 coach – has overseen a victory and two defeats in his time in charge and he refused to be drawn on whether he fancies the job permanently.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I will be a manager one day,” he stated. “Is it going to be at Aberdeen? Wherever it’s going to be, I don’t know. I’m enjoying being here, I’m enjoying the challenge but it’s not a question I want to answer at the minute.

“It’s not something that’s been massively spoken about or thought about. It’s the boring old answer I’m going to give you.

“We have to concentrate on trying to win games and all the other stuff can wait. The club have been clear in what they’ve said about interviewing other managers. My main focus is just trying to get some results at the minute.”