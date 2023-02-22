Sione Tuipulotu calls on Scotland to treat France showdown as ‘our Grand Final’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sione Tuipulotu calls on Scotland to treat France showdown as ‘our Grand Final’

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 7:06 pm
Sione Tuipulotu is relishing Sunday’s Paris showdown (Adam Davy/PA)
Sione Tuipulotu is relishing Sunday’s Paris showdown (Adam Davy/PA)

Sione Tuipulotu has called on buoyant Scotland to treat this weekend’s showdown with France like a cup final as he prepares for one of the biggest games of his career.

The Scots head to Paris top of the Guinness Six Nations table after starting with bonus-point wins away to England and at home to Wales.

Victory at Stade de France on Sunday would leave them in prime position to go for a first Grand Slam since the 1990 Five Nations, with back-to-back home games against Ireland and Italy to come in March.

Scotland
Scotland are buoyed by their recent win over Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tuipulotu explained that there is a blend of optimism and steely focus as Gregor Townsend’s side gear up for their high-stakes trip to the French capital.

“We haven’t started like this before so there is an extra buzz around that and everyone’s a little happier around camp,” said the Glasgow centre. “But there’s also an intensity about the group now because we know what an opportunity we have.

“We take it game by game but if we go to Paris and win we set ourselves up for another big week. Right now, this is our Grand Final and that’s what we’ve got to treat it like. If we win this game we put ourselves in a good position.”

Australia-born Tuipulotu, who has a Scottish grandmother, only made his international debut 16 months ago and the 26-year-old is humbled by the magnitude of matches he has been involved in during that time. This Sunday’s is arguably the biggest yet.

“I feel like for the last year I’ve been in this thing where every couple of months it’s the biggest game of my career,” he said. “We had the All Blacks come to Murrayfield (in November) and for me growing up in Australia and with the All Blacks having that aura about them, I suppose that was the biggest game of my career at that point.

“Then you go into the first game of the Six Nations and you play England at Twickenham and you ask yourself ‘is that the biggest game of my career?’

“I’d never played at Twickenham before this tournament and now I’m going to Paris and I’ve never played there either. It’s going to be a crazy experience for me.

“From where I was three years ago to where I am now, getting the opportunity to play in these big games, I am truly grateful. It’s a massive opportunity and I want to take it with both hands and represent the country well.”

Despite their strong start in the tournament and the fact they won in Paris behind closed doors on their last visit in 2021, Tuipulotu admits Scotland are still the underdogs.

Scotland
Scotland won on their last visit to Paris two years ago (PA Archive)

“There is a belief in the team that we can go and do that again,” he said, referring to the win two years ago. “I wasn’t involved in that game but we address this as a new challenge because that was played behind closed doors and there’s going to be a packed house of passionate French supporters.

“They’ll have changes to their team, we’ll have changes to our team compared to that game so it’s a new challenge. It’s not going to be the same game as last time.

“France are the Grand Slam reigning champions so we know we’re not going there as favourites but that’s part of the beauty of it because Scotland are pretty comfortable going places as underdogs. That’s been a part of our identity. We knocked off England at Twickenham and this is another challenge we’ve got to throw our best punches at.”

