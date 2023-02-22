‘Awesome’ memories motivating England’s Freddie Steward ahead of Cardiff clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Awesome’ memories motivating England’s Freddie Steward ahead of Cardiff clash

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 10:02 pm
Full-back Freddie Steward has become a key player for England (Ben Whitley/PA)
Full-back Freddie Steward has become a key player for England (Ben Whitley/PA)

Freddie Steward will be inspired by the memory of witnessing Elliot Daly’s famous try at the Principality Stadium as he targets the end of England’s Cardiff drought.

Wearing a red rose jersey and with his face painted in national colours, a 16-year-old Steward was present in 2017 to watch George Ford and Owen Farrell send Daly diving over for a dramatic late score that snatched a 21-16 victory.

It was England’s last win in the Welsh capital and since then Steward has taken ownership of the full-back jersey at Daly’s expense.

Now 22, he aims to ignite Steve Borthwick’s first Guinness Six Nations as head coach by spearheading a revival at the venue on Saturday.

“I was there when Elliot Daly scored that try in the 75th minute,” Steward said.

“I was actually in the corner with my dad and brothers, so that was a little snapshot for me of what the Welsh atmosphere is like. It’s incredible.

“When the try was scored a lot of beer was thrown around and there was a lot of rowdiness. There was also a bit of dismay, as you can imagine.

“The pictures of me that day are shocking. No, I was a proud Englishman that day. I remember it very well, it was a brilliant day.

Elliot Daly's late try sealed victory for England in Cardiff in 2017
Elliot Daly’s late try sealed victory for England in Cardiff in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“Hopefully when we return on Saturday it will the same again. It was an awesome memory. Nicking it the way we did at the death was pretty cool.

“The one thing that stands out is the Welsh anthem. I think the roof was off that day but even so, there is something special about the anthem.

“Even if you’re not Welsh, it’s something to admire and something special when they all get singing. I look forward to that on Saturday.”

Steward made his Test debut in the midst of the pandemic, denying him the experience of operating in hostile away environments until he started at Murrayfield a year ago.

Farrell has been the Leicester Tiger’s main source information over what to expect in the round three clash as England brace themselves for the type of reception that is spared for them alone.

“Some of the players have mentioned going through Cardiff on the bus, which is apparently just a complete frenzy,” Steward said.

“I’ll try and keep my headphones in and stare down the bus rather than get distracted by that. But it’s all part of it.

“Scotland last year was my first Six Nations away experience. The way the bus drives in really slow, Scottish fans either side of you swearing at you, beer being thrown at the bus.

“It was the first time I have experienced that hostility in rugby but, intimidating as it is, it can get the best out of you, it makes you want to win even more.

“It’s nice to have that atmosphere – sometimes it can be healthy. Intimidation, two sets of fans going at it – it can bring more out of the players.

“England v Wales is the fixture where form goes out of the window and you get the best of both teams. We’re excited for that challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Full-back Freddie Steward has become a key player for England (Ben Whitley/PA)
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented