Manchester United’s route to the Carabao Cup final in focus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United head to Wembley this weekend for the Carabao Cup final as they look to end their worst trophy drought in 40 years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the route Erik ten Hag’s men took to reach Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

Manchester United 4 Aston Villa 2 – third round, November 10 2022

Just days after losing 3-1 at Villa Park in what proved to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final match for the club, United exacted some revenge in their final home game before the World Cup.

The Red Devils twice came from behind to run to progress after a turgid first half was followed by a frantic second which delivered all six goals.

Anthony Martial cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener within seconds, then Marcus Rashford struck after a Diogo Dalot own goal had put the visitors back in front.

Bruno Fernandes then fired United ahead in the 78th minute before Scott McTominay added a fourth in stoppage time.

Manchester United 2 Burnley 0 – fourth round, December 21 2022

Rashford scored a superb solo effort against Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley as United returned to action after the World Cup.

Ten Hag’s men took the lead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Christian Eriksen, one of the various players on show that had been at the tournament in Qatar.

The advantage was then doubled by another 12 minutes into the second half when Rashford – scorer of three goals for England during the World Cup – went on a run, taking the ball from his own half to the visitors’ box before drilling it into the net.

Manchester United 3 Charlton 0 – quarter-finals, January 10 2023

In-form Rashford continued his hot scoring streak as his two late goals helped United to victory over League One side Charlton.

The 25-year-old notched two goals in stoppage time to get on the scoresheet for the sixth successive match as the England forward killed the game after Antony’s first-half strike had put United in front.

It was their eighth successive victory going back to early November but demanding Ten Hag will not be handing out too much praise after this showing, though, as his much-changed side were pushed hard by the third-tier Addicks at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest 0 Manchester United 3 – semi-final first leg, January 25 2023

The start of United’s third Carabao Cup semi-final in four years could not have gone much better as they all but sealed their place in the final with their comprehensive win on the banks of the Trent.

Rashford opened the scoring with a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, before January arrival Wout Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley.

Bruno Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death and on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final.

Manchester United 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – semi-final second leg, February 1 2023

United comfortably beat Nottingham Forest to book their place at Wembley.

Ten Hag’s men dominated the second leg and substitute Martial marked his return by breaking the deadlock before Fred wrapped up 5-0 aggregate triumph.

The reward is a trip to the capital to take on Newcastle as summer appointment Ten Hag looks to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware since lifting the Europa League in 2017.