On this day 2010: Australia’s Brett Lee announces retirement from Test cricket

On this day in 2010, Australia fast bowler Brett Lee announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The quick had sustained a number of niggles that had ruled him out of the long format of the game for nearly two years, including a side strain that kept him out of the 2009 series where England reclaimed the Ashes on home soil.

At his peak he was one of the most feared bowlers in cricket and his pace saw him bowl one of the fastest deliveries in Test cricket, but Lee decided to retire after speaking to friend and former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

Brett Lee announced his Test retirement in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I’m not 21, I’m 33. Trying to bowl at 150kph (93mph) for five days is very hard on the body,” Lee said.

“As far as my cricket goes, anything is possible – I may play one-dayers, or no cricket at all.

“I may never bowl another ball and if that’s the case, I’m so satisfied with my career and my longevity.

Congratulations to @BrettLee_58 on your impending retirement, you've made Australian Cricket proud. pic.twitter.com/XFsYxxYXkK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 15, 2015

“I’m not saying it’s definitely over, but I’m not sure what I want to be just yet.”

His Test career finished with him taking 310 wickets in 76 matches, but Lee went on to represent Australia in one-day and T20 internationals until 2012.

He also continued to play domestic cricket, finishing his career with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash in 2015.