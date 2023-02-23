England boss Sarina Wiegman isn’t motivated by unbeaten record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England boss Sarina Wiegman isn’t motivated by unbeaten record

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 9:02 am
England head coach Sarina Wiegman before the Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)
England head coach Sarina Wiegman before the Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s focus is on trying to improve England and not their long unbeaten run under her management.

The Lionesses, who Wiegman guided to European Championship glory last summer, will play the 30th match of her tenure in their next outing, April’s clash with Brazil at Wembley.

England are yet to lose since she took charge in September 2021 and have won 25 times, including all three fixtures at this month’s Arnold Clark Cup en route to retaining the trophy.

England won the Arnold Clark Cup
England won the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Following the 6-1 thrashing of Belgium at Ashton Gate on Wednesday that concluded that campaign, the England boss was asked about the unbeaten run and if she spoke to her players about losing.

And Wiegman, whose side are building towards the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, said: “I actually don’t speak about that record at all.

“You keep the data updated very well, so it’s ‘OK, this is where we are’, and of course it’s really nice.

“You want to win every game – that’s just the standard of this team. We don’t want to win the game because (we are unbeaten in) 29. Of course it’s really nice – so let’s play 200 games and win all of them. But that’s not what we are focused on.

“We are focused on our style of play and how we can improve that in all the parts of the game, in possession, out of possession, in transition moments, and that’s what we are talking about all the time, to make the chance of winning the next game as high as possible.”

Needing only a draw against Belgium to complete a successful Arnold Clark Cup defence after beating South Korea 4-0 and Italy 2-1, England took the lead in Bristol through Chloe Kelly’s 12th-minute finish and doubled the advantage just before the break courtesy of a header from skipper Leah Williamson.

Kelly, scorer of the winner in last summer’s Euros final, netted again in the 50th minute as she ended up with the tournament’s Golden Boot.

A Julie Biesmans own goal made it 4-0, and Lucy Bronze and Williamson added late efforts, either side of a fine strike from Belgium substitute Elena Dhont.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps looked considerably disappointed after Dhont’s goal, and Wiegman said: “The standard is really high and you don’t want to concede a goal, and she’s the goalkeeper so she really doesn’t. As a team we won’t want that, and she doesn’t want that either, so of course she was not happy with that goal.

“But sometimes…you can always say ‘what could we do better’, but I think it was a pretty good action by Dhont too. Yes, we should have blocked the shot, you can say all those things, but I think it was a pretty good action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented