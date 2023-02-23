From Radford’s rocket to Gazza’s tears – John Motson’s memorable moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Radford’s rocket to Gazza’s tears – John Motson’s memorable moments

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 10:43 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:55 am
John Motson was behind the microphone for some memorable moments down the years (Chris Ison/PA)
John Motson was behind the microphone for some memorable moments down the years (Chris Ison/PA)

John Motson’s unforgettable voice scripted some of the most memorable football moments for more than 50 years.

During his distinguished career with the BBC, Motson, who has died aged 77, commentated on 29 FA Cup finals as well as 10 World Cups and hundreds of England games.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of those quotes which helped write ‘Motty’ into football folklore.

Ronnie Radford’s rocket

“Now Tudor has gone down for Newcastle. Radford again…. what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer. Ronnie Radford – the crowd are invading the pitch… and now it will take some time to clear the field.”

In one of Motson’s first Match of the Day commentaries, Ronnie Radford scored a thunderbolt as Hereford equalised in their FA Cup third-round replay against top-flight Newcastle on a boggy pitch at Edgar Street in February 1972.

The non-league hosts went on to win the match in extra-time, and Motson identified the game as a turning point in his broadcasting career.

Tigana, Platini – Goal!

With none of the Home Nations having qualified, there was limited television coverage of the then eight-tournament 1984 European Championship in France, with only two matches broadcast live – and one of those was the final.

To get there, the hosts, driven on by the ‘magic square’ of Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Luis Fernandez and Jean Tigana, played out one of the most memorable matches in the tournament’s history against Portugal in Marseille, and Motson was once again behind the mic, albeit for the late-night highlights.

A late goal from Jordao had forced extra-time, before he put Portugal in front. France, though, rallied to equalise at 2-2 through Jean-Francois Domergue, his second of the match, and then in the last minute … well, cue Motty: “Tigana. Two to his right, and Platini through the middle. Tigana again. Tigana. Tigana. Platini – Goal!”

The Stade Velodrome erupted as France progressed to the final, where they beat Spain 2-0 at Parc des Princes and Platini – who had scored two hat-tricks in the group stage – took home the Golden Boot with nine goals.

Crazy Gang beats Culture Club

In 1988, Wimbledon upset the odds to defeat newly-crowned league champions Liverpool 1-0 and win the FA Cup.

The Dons’ memorable triumph was secured by a goal from Lawrie Sanchez and an historic penalty save by Dave Beasant, who became the first goalkeeper to do so in the final of the game’s oldest knockout competition.

Motson confessed his pay-off line at the full-time whistle was “definitely spur of the moment” – but it helped sum up the sheer disbelief at the most unexpected of results at Wembley.

Gazza’s tears in Turin

Motson felt Paul Gascoigne was the most “outstanding English player” he had seen and was there to commentate on one of the defining moments of the midfielder’s international career.

The Tottenham youngster had produced some mesmerising performances to help drive Bobby Robson’s men on through the knockout stages of the 1990 World Cup and to the semi-finals against West Germany in Turin.

After being shown a yellow card for a challenge which appeared to make minimal contact on Thomas Berthold, so ruling him out of the final should England have progressed, Gascoigne could not hold back his tears – and so captured the hearts of the nation watching back home.

“Oh dear, oh dear me,” said Motson, echoing the collective sense of disappointment, as Gary Lineker turned to the England bench and mouthed: “have a word with him”.

Brilliant Gazza sinks Scotland

After the disappointment of Italia 90, Motson, who shared England duties with Barry Davies, was in the commentary box again for one of Gascoigne’s finest moments when his goal helped Terry Venables’ side beat Scotland at Euro 96.

With England leading their old rivals 1-0 in the second half at Wembley, Scotland had been awarded a penalty, which David Seaman saved from Gary McAllister. Before the Scots could regroup, England went on the offensive and doubled their advantage through a moment of sheer genius.

Darren Anderton helped the ball on from out on the left wing towards Gascoigne at the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder – playing his club football in Scotland for Rangers at the time – promptly flicked the ball up over Colin Hendry with his left foot, leaving the defender stumbling to the ground, before crashing a right-foot volley past Andy Goram.

“Oh brilliant! Oh yes! Oh yes!” Motty declared as Gascoigne sprinted to lie on the pitch behind the goal, his arms wide in the ‘dentist’s chair’ celebration as team-mates gleefully sprayed water into his open mouth – which needed no additional commentary.

England get better and better

Michael Owen celebrates scoring for England against Germany in Munich
Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in England’s 5-1 win away to Germany in 2001 (Owen Humphreys/PA Archive)

Of all the England matches Motson commentated on, it was the 5-1 victory over Germany in a World Cup qualifier in Munich back in September 2001 which he singled out as his favourite.

After falling behind to an early goal, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s men produced one of the most remarkable comebacks at the Olympiastadion.

Michael Owen soon had England level with a close-range volley and Steven Gerrard fired them ahead in first-half stoppage-time.

Owen extended the lead after the restart and completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute, with Motty blaring out: “Oh, this is getting better and better and better. One, two, three for Michael Owen!”

To cap a memorable night, Emile Heskey added a fifth following a swift counter-attack.

“I had experienced so many disappointments with England as a commentator, so this was a match that really will live long in the memory,” Motty recalled. “I never expected such a performance on German soil.”

